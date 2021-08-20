Principal urges parents to partner school in raising future leaders

The principal of Molaks High School, Ifako/Ijaiye, Lagos, Raheem Nofisat Abisoye, has encouraged parents to work with the school in raising future leaders. He advised parents to monitor their children’s use of mobile phones at home. Speaking at the graduation and end of the year party/prize giving, Abisoye said the school is determined to maintain its standard in the coming academic year. She said: “We thank God for the successful completion of this 2020/2021 academic session and we are looking forward to the first term 2021/2022 academic session which commences on Monday 13th September 2021.

“Today is to celebrate our students for their academic as well as moral excellence. And as you all know that Molaks High school is one of its kind in this Ifako/Ijaiye educational district basically because our focus is not only academics but every facet of our students’ lives, hence, our vision is to train future leaders by using the available resources to be self-reliant. “Lots of activities that aided learning took place during the just-concluded term and one of such is the ‘Washing Day’ whereby Unilever PLC came into the school premises to re-introduce Omo Detergent to us amidst funfair. “Another of our achievements this term is partnering with Crediclan, a credit facility house to aid parents in paying school fees promptly. Parents should please make use of this opportunity.

“We are also using this opportunity to implore you our valuable parents to please work together with the school in raising future leaders. “The use of phones should be monitored by parents at home while students keep phones off the school premises to avoid distractions during classes. We have never disappointed you in the past and we promise not to do so at any time. “On behalf of the management and staff, we say thank you for your patronage and understanding at all times, and to our lovely students, do enjoy your holiday.”

