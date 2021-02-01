Principals’ Cup: Igbobi College prep excites Dosu, Disu

…as organisers visit Ooni of Ife today

Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of the return of the National Principal’s Cup in the country as two of the competition’s ambassadors, Joseph Dosu and Tajudeen Disu were both excited with the preparation of some of the teams expected to take part in the competition.

Speaking in Lagos at the weekend during a visit to one of the traditional schools who had excelled in the championship, Igbobi College, Lagos, as a morale booster for the students of the school, the two ex-internationals said the return of the Principal’s Cup would help to return the lost glory of the country in youth football.

Dosu who was a product of Igbobi College said it was great for him to return to the school where he made his mark.

“It’s great for me to come back to this school. Immediately I was informed about coming to see the boys, I have been looking forward to it,” the Atlanta 96 Olympic Games gold medalist said.

“Returning to the school after so many years, the memories came back, and it was nice seeing the chaps that would be representing Igbobi College in the next Principal’s Cup.

“It’s great to see the competition returning, so many of us graduated from the Principal’s Cup, the likes of Sunday Oliseh, Henry Nwosu, Tajudeen Disu, Victor Ikpeba, Adokiye Amiesimaka.

“I can say that the return of the Principal’s Cup will help the underage teams like the U-17 and U-20 to excel again. I just hope and pray talents will be found.”

On his part, Disu said it was a big disappointment for most of them when the competition was in limbo.

He however expressed his joy that the Principal’s Cup already returned and can’t wait to see the players taking to the field.

Disu added that it was a thing of joy for him watching the young players take to the field as he watched the Igbobi College team prepare for the ceremonial opening game of the Principal’s Cup against Government College of Kaduna on February 12 at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Principal’s Cup will be paying a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Ife, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday (today).

The aim of the visit is to seek for royal blessing as the opening ceremony gets closer.