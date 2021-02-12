Principals Cup kicks off February 26

The Main Organising Committee of the National Principals Cup has announced that the revived National competition earlier scheduled to kick off on February 12 will now start from February 26 . The secondary school showpiece will be heralded with an opening ceremony and match between Government College Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos at the Agege Stadium, Lagos . According to the Director of Grassroots Sports in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, the postponement became necessary in order to sort out a few logistics and to ensure a hitch free competition. The revival of the Principals Cup is one of the cardinal programmes of the Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare aimed at the reinvigoration of schools and grassroots sports development, enhance talent discovery and grooming of young talents in the country.

