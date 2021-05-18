Principals equipped through leadership training for optimal performance

Given the low level of managerial skills in the nation’s secondary schools and the need to address this challenge in line with the realities of the 21st Century education delivery for optimal performance, the curtains have been lowered on a three-day training workshop for principals of secondary schools across the southern part of the country.

The workshop was facilitated under the Africa Great Principals Academy, an offshoot of the Africa Brands Review of the Africa Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), a non-governmental organisation founded to drive the campaign of “I Love Education, I Support Education Development in Africa.”

The Lagos edition of the threeday African Principals’ Conference, took place at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, after the Abuja edition that was declared open by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwueneka Nwajiuba.

According to the Executive Secretary of APCI, Mr. Joseph Ayodele, the workshop focused among other critical issues on the roles and responsibilities of the 21st Century principals, curriculum and regulatory issues, cocurricular activities, and financial management, among others.

While declaring open the workshop attended by principals of secondary schools from Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Cross River State, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Rivers, among others, he noted that attention was being paid to quality leadership and investment in the training of leaders for schools.

Ayodele, who said that the contents of the workshop was drawn by experienced educationists and consist of three stages, however, described the theme as apt, recalling that the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic had made e-learning in the school system more critical as many schools have switched to e-learning platforms to teach students.

In her keynote address, the Chairman, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs. Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo, noted that COVID-19 pandemic had foisted a “new normal” on the world, compelling them to re-evaluate, restrategize and reposition teaching processes, practicesand procedures for better learning outcomes.

“As school leaders, therefore, we cannot afford to be complacent and dispassionate about the changes around us. It is imperative for us as school leaders to invest in ourselves in order to inversely teach and train our students, thereby creating improved learning outcomes,” she added.

According to Mrs. Ariyo, it is not enough to wait solely on the government for development, as personal efforts shouldbe made byprincipals of schools to seek new knowledge wherever available in order to improve themselves, so that they can effectivelysurmountthechallenges posed by these present realities.

