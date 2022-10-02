Principle of investment

The money saved in the bank account can not yield best return until it is put to work through credible and profitable investment. These are varied investment opportunities in our society today. One may decide to invest his saving in any of these ventures: Food, Health, Household conveniences, Education, Trade, and RealEstate.
In each of these sectors, a myriad of options exist i.e from repackaging for sales to actual manufacturing.
However in all cases F. N. Akpe says
A learning process must take place
Involvement could be direct, in- direct or partial
Investment outlay is requied.
Other opportunity is to invest in financial market. This market is sub-divided into
Money Market e.g treasury bills
Capital market. e.g equities, stock and debentures
Treasury Bills (Money market)
This is federal government backed, fixed income and discountable security. The benefits include
Little or no risk
Upfront interest income
Easy to purchase and encash (i.e. discountable)
Re-investment of interest
Equities (Capital market)
The purchase these gives you ownership right in a company quoted or unquoted on the Nigeria stock exchange.) The benefits include
Capital Appreciation
Dividend receivable
Possibility of getting bonus shares
The shares can serve as collateral for borrowing from bank/Financial institution.
Attendance at annual general meeting and
Possibility of becoming a member of the company’s board. Examples of compa withnies that sell their shares in the market are PZ industries, UAC, WAPCO, OANDO, Banks etc.
I advice you to get in touch with brokers or banks who are expert operators in the financial market for assistance and advisory services
You can also get in touch with the author of the book for guidance and assistance. Although investment in capital market is one of the surest way to create wealth, it is not without risk, you need the expert advice to know which company you should invest in their shares, when to buy or sell etc.
The author will be glad to assist you in this regards.
the power of money to make monry
The scripture says which a man sows, he shall reap. When you want maize, you plant maize seeds, you want orange, go and head and plant the seed. After a period ranging from 3 months to years depending on seed planted, a harvest of what you planted in multiple of quantity planted shall become yours. Everything increases after its kind. So it is with money. If you want money multiplied back to you, plant money seeds and you will reap tones of money. ₦2,000 saved and invented each month in growth stock will in about 20 years amount to ₦11million. Of that 11million reaped. Only ₦480,000 is that amount invested by you over the period of 20years. Dave Ule says, “The rest is growth increase”
How much do you want to have ₦11million, ₦35million or ₦64million? Here is one sure and easy way for a determined person to have that money. A monthly sum of ₦2,000 now means ₦11million 20 years from now while ₦5,000 a month gives
₦64million. What will you start with? You have seen the reward of a man who invested only ₦3,600 in stocks in1978 and by 1996 had about ₦6.3million to his credit. What is the secret? The secret is sowing money seed to reap harvest of money.
why investing in shares
You will make money investing in shares than saving in Bank Account. Most Nigerian Banks pay 2 or 3% per annum in interest on saving account whereas it possible to make over 100% return on investment shares on the average.
how much do i start with
The most important thing is to start with what you have. It could be as low as N5, 000 or less. All you need to do is walk to a stock broking firm and discuss your
investment objective with them. If you can investN5, 000 religiously every month in stock for a period of 20 years, with an average return on investment of 30%, you have N64 million in your account at the end. It is possible to make more form the same transaction for the same period.