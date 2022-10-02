Principle of investment

The money saved in the bank account can not yield best return until it is put to work through credible and profitable investment. These are varied investment opportunities in our society today. One may decide to invest his saving in any of these ventures: Food, Health, Household conveniences, Education, Trade, and RealEstate.

In each of these sectors, a myriad of options exist i.e from repackaging for sales to actual manufacturing.

However in all cases F. N. Akpe says

A learning process must take place

Involvement could be direct, in- direct or partial

Investment outlay is requied.

Other opportunity is to invest in financial market. This market is sub-divided into

Money Market e.g treasury bills

Capital market. e.g equities, stock and debentures

Treasury Bills (Money market)

This is federal government backed, fixed income and discountable security. The benefits include

Little or no risk

Upfront interest income

Easy to purchase and encash (i.e. discountable)

Re-investment of interest

Equities (Capital market)

The purchase these gives you ownership right in a company quoted or unquoted on the Nigeria stock exchange.) The benefits include

Capital Appreciation

Dividend receivable

Possibility of getting bonus shares

The shares can serve as collateral for borrowing from bank/Financial institution.

Attendance at annual general meeting and

Possibility of becoming a member of the company’s board. Examples of compa withnies that sell their shares in the market are PZ industries, UAC, WAPCO, OANDO, Banks etc.

I advice you to get in touch with brokers or banks who are expert operators in the financial market for assistance and advisory services

You can also get in touch with the author of the book for guidance and assistance. Although investment in capital market is one of the surest way to create wealth, it is not without risk, you need the expert advice to know which company you should invest in their shares, when to buy or sell etc.

The author will be glad to assist you in this regards.

the power of money to make monry

The scripture says which a man sows, he shall reap. When you want maize, you plant maize seeds, you want orange, go and head and plant the seed. After a period ranging from 3 months to years depending on seed planted, a harvest of what you planted in multiple of quantity planted shall become yours. Everything increases after its kind. So it is with money. If you want money multiplied back to you, plant money seeds and you will reap tones of money. ₦2,000 saved and invented each month in growth stock will in about 20 years amount to ₦11million. Of that 11million reaped. Only ₦480,000 is that amount invested by you over the period of 20years. Dave Ule says, “The rest is growth increase”

How much do you want to have ₦11million, ₦35million or ₦64million? Here is one sure and easy way for a determined person to have that money. A monthly sum of ₦2,000 now means ₦11million 20 years from now while ₦5,000 a month gives

₦64million. What will you start with? You have seen the reward of a man who invested only ₦3,600 in stocks in1978 and by 1996 had about ₦6.3million to his credit. What is the secret? The secret is sowing money seed to reap harvest of money.

why investing in shares

You will make money investing in shares than saving in Bank Account. Most Nigerian Banks pay 2 or 3% per annum in interest on saving account whereas it possible to make over 100% return on investment shares on the average.

how much do i start with

The most important thing is to start with what you have. It could be as low as N5, 000 or less. All you need to do is walk to a stock broking firm and discuss your

investment objective with them. If you can investN5, 000 religiously every month in stock for a period of 20 years, with an average return on investment of 30%, you have N64 million in your account at the end. It is possible to make more form the same transaction for the same period.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...