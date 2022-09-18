Principle of work

Three pratical steps to create wealth are as follows: Working Saving Investing In this chapter.we shall focus non the first step:However before we look at it in detail. Lets look at a relevant quotation on money.

George S. Clason in his book- The Richest man in Babylon says “Lo, money is plentiful for those who understand the simple rules of its acquisition.” Everyone that has dream to create wealth must resolve to follow the three started principles to actualize his/ her dream. Let’s now consider each of the principles one after the other. Working (creating values for others)

What this means simply is that you create wealth by focusing on what you can do for others. it is by adding value to other people’s life or by being productive that you generate streams of income. Zig zag says ‘You can get everything you want in this life by assisting other people to get what they want” This is what is called Johnson Paradox.

It says ‘To achieve Success you have to focus on other peoples’s interest to advance your self interest” There are many ways to do these. F.N. Akpe of institute of financial Planning , Lagos says “wealth creation consists in using your non- Financiall resources to create financial resources and using these resulting financial resources to create even greater resources”.

The non-financial resources you can use to create wealth are Time, Skills, Educatio0n,Talent ,Personal Energy, Relationship, Creativity, Position, Courage, Hobbies etc The financial resources include cash, Saving , Steady Income, Assets etc Employment: This involves joining an organization to work for them. As an employee you use your time, skills, knowledge etc create value for your employer who in turn pays wages and salary to you.

The truth is that if you depend only on what you receive as remuneration without saving and inventment, you cannot create enduring wealth. The moment you leave that job for reason of incapacitation or due to misfortune of that organization, it is likely your income wioll nose- drive.

However as long as you continue to add value to your organization, you will remain valuable and income will continue to flow. Self employment /Professional practice You can be self-employed or start a practice of your profession. Account can start a practice of your profession.

Accountant can start audit firm, Doctors, and Nurses can set up Hospitals, Clinic of Maternity home s whiles lawyers why lawyers can setup legal firms. The rule of the game is to meet peoples’ needs.

As you continue to use your profession to solve people’s problems, you are adding value to their lives and income to you unhindered. Entrepreneurship/ Building a Business

This entails providing goods and/ or services at cost to people. Thank God for the entrepreneur who started water packaging in sachets called pure water. This business has provided and it is still providing jobs, incomes for uncountable number of people which include youth, school children, housewives and retirees. Mr. Biggs – UAC fast foods outlet is in business of selling snacks, fried chicken, and packaged food, soft drinks in a well packaged form and under a good environment.

Millions of Naira are been raked in to UAC account through this business. Look around your house, office or town, village and see what people need that are not bring supplied or are being short supplied or not well presented and begin to supply same.

Thank God for the person that started business supporting services called “Business Centre”.

t continues to be a profitable venture provided good management is put in place.

