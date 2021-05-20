Print new mock UTME notification slips, JAMB tells candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and indicated interest in sitting for the optional mock examination, to reprint their mock notification slips from its website. A statement made available to journalists by JAMB’s Head, Information and Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said reprinting of a new notification slip was necessary, given the change of date in the mock UTME.

The terse statement reads in part; “This is consequent on the change of date for the mock exercise earlier scheduled for Thursday, 20th May, 2021 now to hold on Thursday, 3rd June, 2021. It is imperative to reprint as the new slip will have the new date. “As disclosed earlier, the optional mock notification slips can be printed from anywhere that candidates find convenient provided they have internet access. “To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov. ng then click on e-facility and print their slips.

