Printing of N60bn: Obaseki tells FG to stop monetary rascality

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Thursday, tackled the Federal Government and asked it to face the economic realities and stop the current monetary rascality in the country.
The governor, in a letter titled: “Our advice is that we stop playing the ostrich” and made available to newsmen in Benin, said the government should take urgent steps to prevent the economy from total collapse.
“Rather than play the ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further,” he said.
Recall that, the Edo governor was quoted as saying at the Edo Transition Committee stakeholders engagement last week, that: “When we got FAAC for March, the Federal Government printed an additional N50-N60 billion to top-up for us to share.
“This April, we will go to Abuja and share. By the end of this year, our total borrowings are going to be within N15-N16 trillion.”
But the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed had explained that what is distributed at the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings were generated revenue from government institutions available to the public at the ministry’s website, insisting that government was not in anyway printing money.
Ahmed said: “The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad. Because it is not a fact. What we distribute at FAAC is a revenue that is generated and in fact distribution of revenue is a public information. We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the customs and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC. So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC, it is not true.
“On the issue of the borrowing, the Nigerian debt is still within sustainable limit. What we need to do as I have said several times is to improve our revenue to enhance our capacity to service not only our debt but  to service the needs of running government on day to day basis.
“So our debt currently at about 23% to GDP is at a very sustainable level. If you look at all the reports that you see from multilateral institutions.”
However, in a strong reaction to the minister’s comment, the Edo State governor advised Mrs. Ahmed to rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country just as he said he didn’t want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance.

