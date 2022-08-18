News

Prioritise ICT training, HoCSF tells perm secs

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has directed permanent secretaries to prioritise the training and re-training of workers in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). This, according to her, will help speed up the implementation of the ongoing digitalisation process in the service. According to a release by the Deputy Director (Communications), Yemi-Esan said at a service- wide “Webinar on Digitalisation”, organised by her office civil servants must be conversant with the level of implementation of the digitalisation process, including the development and documentation (hard and soft copies) of Standard Operating System (SOPs), amongst others. Fielding question on the sustainability of the reform initiative, she said the digitalisation process has been decentralized to be driven by the permanent secretaries

 

