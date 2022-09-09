Prioritise security– Islamic organisation charges FG

An Islamic organisation, Nawair- Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, has charged the federal government to prioritise security by strengthening security agents across the country. The President of the organisation, Alhaji Rasheed Yusuf, made the appeal, saying the country must end its myriad of security challenges. According to him, the lamentations of the people in parts of the North and the South-West over incessant attacks of killer-herdsmen calls for urgent attention.

He said the only way out of the security challenges in the country is to deploy more security personnel in areas facing the menace and provide a better environment for the herdsmen to rare their cattle without clashing with people of other tribes. Yusuf called on the government to quickly address the issue to correct the impression in sections of the country that the current administration was indifferent about the illicit activities of herdsmen across the country,. He said: “There used to be peaceful coexistence between us and the Fualni. We don’t understand where things went wrong.

The government should take the security of the people with all seriousness. We cannot continue to hear or read news of killings, kidnappings and rapes in the country and be happy. These are not what we should be experiencing. “The government should provide adequate security for people living in areas prone to attack and save them from further attacks. As regards the herdsmen, let the government provide a better environment where they can carry out their business without clashing with people of other tribes.” He appealed to religious leaders to complement the efforts of the government to restore peace and security in the country through constructive sermons and prayers.

