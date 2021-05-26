Prioritising data for investment decision

Investors should be encouraged to return to the equities market through adequate understanding of market data for investment decision. CHRIS UGWU writes

In capital markets across the globe, investors are using data analytic tools to get insights into the stock market trends in order to make impactful decisions for their business operations. The stock market is very dynamic in nature as thousands of transactions and events happening every second across the world influence its numbers and figures. With these rapid changes, the investors are left with a vast pool of data. Big data enables them analyse, using complex mathematical formulas and algorithms, which are fed into the computer.

Data analytics is making trading much more efficient for online traders to make good investment decisions that generate consistent returns. From large financial institutions to small scale investors, everyone is leveraging the latest trend in data analytics to bring about a positive impact on their investments.

Both human and computer complement each other perfectly. Humans have the ability to create content and analyse data, and machines, on the other hand, have the ability to process data within fraction of a second. Data analysis is on the verge of completely revolutionising how the stock market functions, that’s why data protection is very important to the growth of the economy and capital market in particular. However, since education helps in improving financial literacy of investors and the most effective investor protection starts with a well informed and educated investor, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) have continued to initiate policies and programmes that will enhance data utilisation and protection. Capital market participants and investors are enjoined to exploit the market data for smart investment decisions.

Need for market data

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) had stressed the need for market stakeholders to rethink the importance of data in safeguarding information to remain competitive in businesses. The Group Chief Executive Officer, Oscar Onyema, had, while speaking at the 7th edition of the Nigerian Capital Market Information Security Forum (NCMISF), said data was at the core of the forth industrial revolution, and this industrial wave can usher in great opportunities when harnessed appropriately. He said: “We now have the Internet of Things and everyone is getting connected. Extracting these opportunities, refining and transforming prospects with high efficiency into real products is not easy, yet with innovation it can be accomplished.” Onyema noted that to realise this objective, “a new way of thinking and indeed rethinking the central importance of data and the individual in our businesses is fundamental to riding on the crest of the new wave. “Our ethics and reputation are important to us, hence we must protect our data, including those entrusted to our care relating to natural persons.

Respecting data privacy rule is the reason for our gathering today. “We are not only set to safeguard the rights of natural persons to data privacy, we are also poised to ensure that Nigerian businesses remain competitive in international trade through the safe-guards afforded by a just and equitable legal regulatory framework on data protection and which is in tune with best practice. “Our theme this year centers on protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation gives an insight into the National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) aspiration towards securing the processes that Nigerian organizations use for collecting, processing and storing information related to their clients, the Data Subject. It is also applicable to Nigerians residing outside Nigeria. The requirements of the Regulation are challenging.

However the Nigerian Capital Market cannot be left behind in this regard. “Today, the Exchange, through the auspices of this 7th NCMISF, is leading the drive for compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in the Nigerian Capital Market. We have a capital market that is data-driven and responsive to the needs of the public, therefore, upholding compliance is key for us. We are set to raise the bar in compliance, I thereby, encourage us to open our minds to other possibilities on the horizon; the transformational power arising from “the fourth industrial revolution.”

Onyema, also at a workshop, themed: ‘Understanding Market Data for Savvy Investing and Wealth Creation’ a few years ago, said: “Domestic investors, and indeed foreign portfolio investors, require an elevated level of insight in order to discern between great investments and lame investments, especially during a challenging down cycle.

That is why this workshop is designed specifically to proimproved vide capital market participants with sufficient knowledge about exploiting NSE market data for smart investment decisions.” “When we talk about market data, we refer to the pre and post trade-related data for the financial instruments traded on NSE. This information is not only used in real time to make instantaneous buy and sell decisions, but the historical market data is used to make price projections, as well as calculate market risk on investment portfolios.” Onyema pointed out that the delivery of market data to users was resource heavy and requires specialised technologies designed to handle the collection, processing and dissemination of massive data streams. “At the NGX, this effort is underpinned by our ‘next generation’ trading engine, X-GEN, which was built in collaboration with Nasdaq in 2013,” he noted.

Market data critical to navigating capital market shocks

Some financial experts have identified market data as critical to navigating shocks in the capital market. The experts, who recently highlighted this at the NGX 5th Market Data Workshop 2020 hosted in collaboration with InfoWARE Limited, noted that globally, there was an increasing reliance on market data as a fundamental tool for making sound financial decisions and the Nigerian case is no different. The event, which held virtually, was themed: “Handling Shocks in the Capital Market: A Quantitative Risk Management Approach Using Market Data.” Onyema said at the event: “In Nigeria, the equities market recorded negative performance in the first quarter of the year, with the NGX All Share Index (ASI) posting a quarterly return of -20.65 percent in Q1’2020. “However, the market saw an upswing since April 2020, and has so far gained +31.67 per cent as at 12 November. This feat particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic can be attributed to smart investors bargain hunting and the release of positive year-end financial results of several listed companies, coupled with improved dividend declarations.”

Stockbrokers tasked on data analysis

As part of the strategy to attract retail, institutional and foreign investors into Nigeria’s capital market, stockbrokers have been urged to deepen their knowledge of data analysis to enable investors identify major risk factors in each quoted company.

An investment analyst and Chief Executive Officer, Ademola Omolehinwa and Company, Mr Ade Omolehinwa, lamented the dearth of data that reveal risk factors of quoted companies in Nigeria. Omolehinwa, who made a comprehensive presentation on “Securities Analysis and Valuation in the Capital Market” at the Third Stream of the Executive Conversion Programme of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), in Lagos, explained that inability to identify the major risk factors, which he technically called beta factors, was a major impediment to investment in the quoted companies in Nigeria. According to him, in developed economies, a potential investor can easily buy data of a quoted company and identify its risk factors as a basis for decision to invest hugely in such a company.

“Can we easily get beta factors of our quoted companies in Nigeria? In developed economies, one can buy data of a company and identify its major risk factors. What obtains in those economies is that companies’ data are analysed alongside the performance of the economy.

“Once the risk factors of a company are identified, it becomes easier to analyse the stream of expected return and required return from the company. These are important data for investment decision. We expect our stockbrokers to develop capacity in this area.” said Omolehinwa. Corroborating him, a past President of the institute, Mr Mike Itegboje, who made a presentation on “Overview of the Financial Markets and Institutions,” explained that relevant information on the quoted companies would attract informed retail investors, institutional and foreign ones into the market.

An investment analyst, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, who addressed the participants on “Primary and Secondary Market and their Opreations,” urged the participants to attend the Institute’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme in order to keep tab on the development in the market on regular basis. The participants, who are mostly dons, commended the institute on the initiative of the programme and promised to support the capital market through research and analysis of data.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Adeleke University, Ede, Professor Solomon Adebola, said the programme would spur his colleagues to collaborate with the institute in the area of data analysis and also encourage their students to develop interest in the financial market.

Last line

In light of the lessons learnt from the recent stock market collapse, there is a strong requirement to deepen knowledge of data analysis to enable investors identify major risk factors in each quoted company.

