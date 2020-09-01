Prioritising low-cost housing for Nigerians

Nigerian government has been urged to prioritise provision of low-cost housing to reduce homelessness, unemployment and insecurity. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Going by Nigeria’s abundant natural and human resources, its citizens should have been the one of the most housed in the world. But this is not the situation due to failure of successive governments to see provision of lowincome housiing as one of their priorities, despite plethora of policy documents that are now gathering dust in shelves.

As a result, vast majority, especially urban dwellers, have no option than to live in slums and under unhealthy conditions in major city centres. It is in the public domain that Nigeria currently has an estimated population of about 200 million, according to the United Nations (UN), while over 17 million citizens are without roofs over their heads.

To properly house its citizens, especially the low-income group, Nigerian government, according to UN, would need to build one million housing units yearly in the next 20 years.

It is also estimated that the country would require more than N51trillion to fix its housing deficit, assuming each unit costs N3million to build. While vacant houses exist in exclusive neibourghoods of Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki in Lagos, and Maitama, Asokoro, and other quarters in Abuja, low-income houses are no longer available for the urban poor.

Most times, in both government and private estates, houses branded and targeted at lowincome earners are not low in cost as they are priced between N6.5million and N14million per unit, considering the yet to be fully implemented N30,000 national minimum wage of workers.

Low-cost housing

Many reasons not limited to high costs of land, funds and building materials have been adduced for non viability of lowcost houses in the country, but stakeholders and experts are of the opinion that “where there is a will there’s a way.” They are calling on government to take the bull by the horn and champion the course of low income housing provision

According to them, government should priotise low-cost housing in the country and make it viable. The latest demand is not unconnected to recent alleged outburst of the Minister of Work and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, during a television programme, where he lament ed that building low-cost houses for Nigerians was no longer feasible due to high cost of building components.

“If you want low cost housing, where’s low cost land, low cost cement, low cost doors and low cost labour to deliver low cost,” the minister was quoted in a report. Experts’ views Speaking with New Telegraph, Managing Director, Ace Hi-Teck Construction Company, Mr. Adewunmi Okupe, said it was possible to build a two-bedroom bungalow for N3million if some alternative building materials are used, and design was efficient. “We have already done the prototype practically,” he said.

He described low-cost housing as a home that has low overall cost that is affordable by low income earners. In the provision of low-income houses for Nigerians, Okupe said that government’s role was to provide an enabling environment by ensuring easy access to land at cheaper or subsidised costs, coupled with provision of infrastructure.

According to him, government could also assist by funding affordable housing estates. He noted that branded low-cost housing was not affordable because of the use of conventional building materials, pointing out that the materials are getting more expensive because of the foreign content.

On how government can assist in the provision of low cost houses, Okupe is of the opinion that the authority should assist with the provision of infrastructure, encourage reseach into alternative building materials and commercialisation of fully developed and tested alternative building materials. He said: “Government should fund the development of affordable housing estates nationwide, with provision for affordable mortgage. “

President, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr. Kunle Awobodu, said that Nigerians needed low cost housing, adding that government and all stakeholders must address the problem confronting its provisions.

According to him, inability of government or policy makers to match words with action is the bane of low cost housing’s provision in the country . “We have had many meetings on the issue of alternative building materials, but we are not creative to make the substitution come out with abundant new materials for construction of lowincome houses,” he said.

Awobodu hinted that NIOB was currently taking a bold step by challenging itself in the area of research. He said: “Nigeria should not continue to be a consuming nation, and due to lesson learnt from the COVID-19, most of the building materials came from China and therefore became expensive to buy.”

According to him, it’s high time government, real estate developers and home builders began to explore the local building materials for the purpose of low-income housing’s provision, since they are not affected by forex fluctuation.

“Except for gypsum, cement and tiles are being produced in Nigeria now. They shouldn’t attract forex’s fluctuations,” Awobodu said. The NIOB boss added that the country should explore wood for construction due to its sustainability.

According to him, Nigeria must think of how to manufacture houses and materials locally, describing home ownership as one of the criteria for measuring status symbol in the society.

Deputy President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Mr. Akinloye Adeoye, said the minister of housing was correct about unviability of low-cost houses in the country. He stated, however, that government created the scenario for low-cost housing not to be viable. Some of the issues, he said, included high levies, high costs of title and planning approval, and failure to provide infrastructure and policies.

“Construction input is expensive and government needs to wade in to make housing affordable to the lowincome group,” he said. Besides, government could provide zero cost of land and infractucture, and invite developers to participate by building one-bed flat at N500,000 each.

“But where government is behaving like a private developer, low cost housing production will not be viable,” Adeoye said. To make provision of lowincome houses viable, the Festus Adebayo-led Housing Development Network of Nigeria (HEDAN) tasked government to create on a massive scale, lowincome residential layouts with minimal infrastructure for the urban poor.

Adebayo added that government should immediately get out of what he called “wasteful contractor- procurement system” of building houses and focus on PPPs and provision of a conducive enabling environment.

Mortgage

It is also a common knowledge that low income earners are not benefiting from mortgage to enhance their home ownership due to poor renumeration, high interest rate, collateral’s bottleneck, unfavourable conditions of loan repayment and short-term nature of money

According to Lagos Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr . Bisi Adedire, apart from low-income nature of many Nigerians, stringent conditions attached to mortgage loans and collateral requirement were hard to comeby by low-come people.

Adedire explained further that high cost of houses was another obstacle, adding that workers in the informal sector were not captured by most mortgage institutions.

According to a report, a major requirement for getting mortgage loan facility that would enable borrower to own a home is by having a good job with regular income, but this has become a challenge when people’s earning is low. He said: “With yet to be fully implemented new minimum wage of N30,000, this class of people will not be able to afford mortgage loan.”

Mortgage structure requires not less than one third or 33.3 percent of N30,000 per month for mortgage. By this, borrower would need to deduct approximately N10,000 for loan repayment monthly, depending on the amortization period.

Apart from the fact that there is no decent accommodation for N3 million in a good location, experts said there was no 30-year mortgage available for loan applicants. They added that many households in Nigeria could not own homes through mortgage due to their low per capita income.

According to experts, in terms of mortgage loans as a percentage of Gross Domestic of Product (GDP), Nigeria was grossly lagged behind countries such as Cape Verde, South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana, Rwanda, Kenya, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Burundi and Mozambique.

Last line

Provision of low-income houses and affordable mortgage to enhance easy access by target group should be prioritised by government.

