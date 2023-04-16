Arts & Entertainments News

Priscilla Ojo Got People Talking On Social Media Over Her Glamorous Outfit To Queen Charlotte Movie Premiere

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, a brand influencer and daughter of a Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has left many drooling and talking on social media over her glamorous outfit at the Queen Charlotte movie premiere.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram page to share photos of the premiere of Netflix’s new movie in South Africa which was well-attended by many celebrities.

New Telegraph reports that the theme of the movie premiere, Queen Charlotte Royalty and Priscilla no doubt did justice to it.

Sharing the amazing photos via her official Instagram page, she wrote, “Not your regular princess. All road leads to Queen Charlotte

The likes of Jenny Frank, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Eke, Diiadem, Semilore Pweety, Chioma good hair, Enioluwa, and more stormed her comment section drooling over her.

Iyabo Ojo:, “Hello, your royal majestic

Mercy Eke: “Just look at my princess

Diiadem: “Loveeee

Pretty Mike: “Louder pls

Chioma good hair:, “Wowwww look at my baby!!!!

Jenny_Frank: So beautiful.

Enioluwa: “The belle of the season

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News

Election transmission: Senate’s decision assault on constitution –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the decision of the Senate to subject electronic transmission of election results to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), which is an agency under executive control, is a defilement of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that […]
News

UNILAG teachers task Christian women on leadership role in politics, churches

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Nigerian women, especially Christian women as nation builders, have been challenged to play leadership roles and take their position in the country’s political life as well as in the church, home and society towards enhanced nation building. This was as the government at all levels and churches were also urged to accord women leadership roles […]
News

Polls: Protect Our Image, ASUU Tell Members On Election Duty

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has advised its members actively participating in the general elections not to engage in actions that would tarnish the collective image of the academia. A statement signed by the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on Friday in Abuja, also urged Nigerians to only cast […]

Leave a Comment