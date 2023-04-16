Priscilla Ojo Got People Talking On Social Media Over Her Glamorous Outfit To Queen Charlotte Movie Premiere

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, a brand influencer and daughter of a Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has left many drooling and talking on social media over her glamorous outfit at the Queen Charlotte movie premiere.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram page to share photos of the premiere of Netflix’s new movie in South Africa which was well-attended by many celebrities.

New Telegraph reports that the theme of the movie premiere, Queen Charlotte Royalty and Priscilla no doubt did justice to it.



Sharing the amazing photos via her official Instagram page, she wrote, “Not your regular princess. All road leads to Queen Charlotte

The likes of Jenny Frank, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Eke, Diiadem, Semilore Pweety, Chioma good hair, Enioluwa, and more stormed her comment section drooling over her.

Iyabo Ojo:, “Hello, your royal majestic

Mercy Eke: “Just look at my princess

Diiadem: “Loveeee

Pretty Mike: “Louder pls

Chioma good hair:, “Wowwww look at my baby!!!!

Jenny_Frank: So beautiful.

Enioluwa: “The belle of the season