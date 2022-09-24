News

Prison Congestion: Metuh’s Foundation Rallies NASS, NBA, Correctional Service, Others to Stem Awaiting Trial Debacle

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)


There is hope for over 53,000 awaiting trial inmates in Nigerian Correctional Centers as a human rights Non-Governmental Organization, Legend Golden Care Foundation, has commenced a strategic concerted campaign with other stakeholders to address their plight.

Data from the Nigerian Correctional Service, shows that out of the 76,189 inmates in Nigerian prisons, a staggering 53,710 (70%) are awaiting trial with many incarcerated in harrowing situation for years for minor offence charges.

In furtherance of its campaign, the NGO organized a strategic Stakeholders Dialogue Meeting on Awaiting Trial Syndrome with the Nigerian Correctional Service, the National Assembly, the Nigeria Bar Association, the Legal Aid Council, media and other stakeholders to seek further ways to tackle the challenge.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting in Abuja on Thursday, Executive Director of the NGO Mrs. Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, lamented the “heartbreaking and helpless situation being faced by thousands of Nigerians awaiting trial in correctional centers across the country”

The Executive Director who stated that her NGO has been reaching out to prison inmates including provision of provisions as well as pro-bono legal services, bewailed that thousands of Nigerians facing minor offence charges are languishing in detention for years.

She lamented that such individuals “are serving jail terms for offences they did not commit, with many held for years exceeding the maximum terms for the crimes they were charged”.

The Executive Director who commended the Correctional Service for its efforts, however called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders to eliminate all bottlenecks and ensure faster judicial process as a major step to checking awaiting trial debacle and congestion in our prison.

She narrated that her NGO become concerned about the plight of inmates in Nigerian Prisons while visiting her husband, former PDP spokesperson, Chief Olisa Metuh, during his ten months unjust incarceration in Kuje Correctional facility as a result of the later upturned biased judgment by Justice Okon Abang.

“Legend Golden Care Foundation has been engaged in a lot of interventions to ameliorate the challenges being faced by Nigerians in our correctional centers. This Dialogue meeting is aimed at further converging stakeholders to create more awareness and seek further solutions to the challenges of awaiting trial and congestion in our prisons.

“That is why we have brought the government agencies, the National Assembly, the NBA and other stakeholders together today for this important dialogue on the plight of awaiting trial inmates in our prisons, she said.

Delivering an address at the meeting, the Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institution, Hon. Anayo Edwin expressed concern on the issues of overcrowding and lack of adequate facilities in Correctional Centers.

He commended the Foundation for it’s efforts and assured that ‘the National Assembly is working hard to ensure adequate funding and oversight of correctional service is the country”.

Speaking, the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke also advocated for accelerated judicial processes and adequate funding for the correctional service.

In his own submission, the Assistant Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Mustapha Iliyasu Attah, who represented the Controller General, noted that the challenge of awaiting trial mostly stem from slow judicial process.

He called for acceleration of judicial processes as well as adequate funding of Correctional Services in the country.

In his remarks, the Director of Criminal Justice, Legal Aid Council Barr. Tunde Ikusagba pledged to support the Foundation towards providing more pro-bono legal services to accelerate judicial process related to the inmates.

The Dialogue Meeting later held a plenary session anchored by former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka after which it presented a Pledge of Commitment geared to finding succour for awaiting trial inmates and general wellbeing of inmates in our correctional facilities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Embarking on strike is mutinous –IGP tells policemen

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

…says force’ll soon opt out of contributory pension scheme ‘We know the consequences The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned police officers in the country not embark on any strike action, saying that doing so would be tantamount to mutiny. The rumoured strike action by police officers over their salary, according to […]
News

Kalu mourns demise of Vice President Dangote Group, Alhaji Sani Dangote

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the passing of his younger brother, Alhaji Sani Dangote. Describing the deceased, who was until his death the Vice Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies as […]
News

At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least seven people have died after an explosion during a class at a religious school in Pakistan, police have said. Children of various age groups are among the dead, an officer at the scene told the BBC. Dozens of others were injured in the attack, which took place in the northern city of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica