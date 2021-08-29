Metro & Crime

Prison decongestion: 31 inmates released in Kano

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

About 31 inmates have been released from the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kano.

This was disclosed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend.

According to the statement, the Presidential Committee on Correctional Centres Reform and  Decongestion facilitated the release of the inmates during their visit to the Kano correctional centre.

The Committee was in Kano for an on-the- spot assessment of the conditions of Correctional Centres and inmates with a view to making payment of fines for inmates who were convicted of minor offences with option of fines but  unable to pay the fines as well as general review of peculiar cases.

During the visits 19 inmates were released through payment of fines by the Federal Ministry of Justice, three were released through payment of fines by the Buni Yadi Foundation and two were released as well through payment made by Policy Vault Africa.

Similarly, an additional seven inmates were released due to old age.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) brought to the attention of the chairman Hon. (Dr.) Justice I. U Bello (rtd), the case of Rahama Husseini.

In 2015, Rahama said to be 14 years at the time, was alleged to have been forcibly married off by her father  and three days after, whilst her husband attempted to consummate the marriage, a struggle ensued which led to his unfortunate death.

While granting State Pardon to Rahma, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State promised that the state government will support her rehabilitation process.

The inmate is said to have been in custody for almost seven years now.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG reopens murder case against Lagos market leader, Alado

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Federal Government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has reopened a murder case against a Lagos market leader, Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi Alado, and six others.   Alado, who is the Babaloja of Aswani Market, and six others, though not physically present, were yesterday arraigned before a Federal […]
Metro & Crime

Sowore leads ‘End SARS’ protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Caleb Onwe

Protesters yesterday besieged the entrance to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to demand the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). The protesters, who were led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as well as an official of the #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, chanted the #EndSARS chorus and displayed different placards to convey […]
Metro & Crime

EndSARS: Police to exhume farmer’s body, five years after death

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State yesterday said they would exhume the body of a farmer, Segun Elegbede, who died in police custody five years ago. said it would exhume the body of the deceased for autopsy. Policemen attached to the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly killed Elegbede in their custody.   Elegbede was arrested by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica