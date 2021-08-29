Prison decongestion: 31 inmates released in Kano

About 31 inmates have been released from the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kano.

This was disclosed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend.

According to the statement, the Presidential Committee on Correctional Centres Reform and Decongestion facilitated the release of the inmates during their visit to the Kano correctional centre.

The Committee was in Kano for an on-the- spot assessment of the conditions of Correctional Centres and inmates with a view to making payment of fines for inmates who were convicted of minor offences with option of fines but unable to pay the fines as well as general review of peculiar cases.

During the visits 19 inmates were released through payment of fines by the Federal Ministry of Justice, three were released through payment of fines by the Buni Yadi Foundation and two were released as well through payment made by Policy Vault Africa.

Similarly, an additional seven inmates were released due to old age.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) brought to the attention of the chairman Hon. (Dr.) Justice I. U Bello (rtd), the case of Rahama Husseini.

In 2015, Rahama said to be 14 years at the time, was alleged to have been forcibly married off by her father and three days after, whilst her husband attempted to consummate the marriage, a struggle ensued which led to his unfortunate death.

While granting State Pardon to Rahma, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State promised that the state government will support her rehabilitation process.

The inmate is said to have been in custody for almost seven years now.