Prison official kills self in Ondo over financial debts

An official of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centres attached to Segede Correctional Centre in Ondo West Local Government Area, Kayode Adeniyi, has shot himself dead.

The deceased, who was popularly called ‘K Pumping’, was said to have shot himself in the head following his inability to pay bills.

According to sources, the deceased Correctional Officer had complained before he shot himself for being ridiculed and mocked by his neighbours due to the burden of financial debt on him.

One of the colleagues of the deceased disclosed that: “Whenever we were discussing, he would be lamenting over some issues, which included house rent and electricity bills.”

The colleague, who craved anonymity, added that late Adeniyi was advised to relocate if he could not stand the situation or appeal to those he was owing to tarry awhile till he was able to settle his debts.

Others also attributed the action by the deceased to stress from personal issues or other challenges.

Police sources, who confirmed the incident, said the exhibit the deceased used was in police had been recovered and already in custody, adding that investigation had began to ascertain the cause of his death while the corpse had been deposited at a mortuary in the area.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Fumilayo Odunlami, said the Nigeria Correctional Service should be contacted for reaction on the incident

