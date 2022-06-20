Metro & Crime

Private depots refuse to sell fuel as scarcity lingers in Lagos, others

The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, intensified on Monday in Lagos and other states in South-west as private depots failed to sell at the approved price.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that some privately owned petrol stations in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo had no fuel to dispense to customers.

Only a few petrol stations owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and some majors were seen dispensing the product to the buyers.

The situation in some of the NNPC stations was chaotic as motorists and other customers struggled to buy petrol.

Also, it was observed that some of the attendants made brisk businesses by insisting on tips before they dispensed the product for those with jerry cans.

The President of the Independent National Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, in an interview with our correspondent said that the scarcity was caused by short supply of petrol by NNPC.

Ahmed said that some of the private depots in South West had no petrol, alleging that NNPC had not been supplying directly to independent marketers any more.

 

