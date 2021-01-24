News

Private financier to FG: Invest massively in agriculture

Posted on

An agriculture expert and the Managing Director, Prince of Courage Nigeria Limited, Prince Aina Kazeem Owolabi, has called on the federal and state governments invest massively in agriculture if truly the nation wants to diversify its economy with the view to accelerate its growth.

 

Aina also noted that the nation’s long neglect of agriculture since the discovery of oil poses a huge threat to the country’s socio-economic development, stressing that the government should do everything to help the country’s agriculture sector to grow so that it can contribute to the nation’s drive for self-sufficiency in food production.

 

He stressed that the country was endowed with high quality agriculture products that government should provide with necessary assistance in the area of funding and researches so that when exported, this would enable the country to reap the benefits of agriculture exports, more so that it would earn foreign exchange for the country.

 

The mining technocrat further explained that with necessary investment in agriculture, the nation would cease being an import – dependent economy, more so that with the much needed government’s support and funding, Nigeria’s agriculture products would, no doubt, gain international acceptance

