Private hospital offers free surgery for Lagos residents

Medical Director of a private hospital, Shonowo Hospital, Agege, Lagos State, Dr. Samson Imoleayo Shonowo, has announced its 2020 end of the year, free surgical services to indigent residents of Lagos state. Shonowo said the gesture was part of the hospital’s end of the year activities, to give back to the Society. Shonowo who has worked for seven years in General Hospital, Ile-Epo, Lagos State, noted that his hospital’s ongoing free medical services came about due to his surgical specialty experience.

He urged people with ailments in the area of the surgery, to come to Shonowo Hospital, Agege in Lagos State and register for free, without any financial commitment at any point, except when there some special drugs and the people buy such at any pharmacy of their choice.

I focused on women, with fibroid, ovarian cancer, among other diseases; for the men I do hernia surgery, prostate surgery, and I usually picked the worst cases, not simple ones, meaning those who are actually closer to death. I limited the number of the major surgery to fifty this year, because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. He explained: “I noticed during my working days in the public hospital, as affordable government hospitals are, a lot of people can’t still afford to pay for surgery operations.

By the time some of them came back, after they’ve left for a very long time in search of money, It is either their case is complicated, or they are dead. “So, when I established this hospital, I took it upon myself that at the end of every year, as a way of giving back to the society, and a way of helping the less privilege, and the poor in the society, I roll out free medical services, most especially in the area of surgery. He further said: “I have been doing this since 2016, and this year is the 5th edition. So far, so good, we have operated not less than a thousand and one hundred patients since the inception of this programme.

However, he said some of his colleagues were not happy about the programme. “Also, some of my colleagues are also part of the challenge, because they not happy with the programme. They believed, I am taking job from them. They’ve written series of petitions in order to shut down the programme. One of the beneficial, Collins Williams, 25, from Delta State, commended the medical director for his kind gesture.

