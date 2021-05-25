Private jets: NCAA loses $15m to illicit operations

Wole Shadare

Jet ownership number shrinks

Illegal aircraft charter operators are in for a tough time as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has vowed to wield the big stick against the offenders and those de- scribed as “black market operators.”

The activities of these operators, according to the aviation regulatory body, may have cost the NCAA and the sector over $15 million yearly. New Telegraph’s investigation shows that many owners of private jets clandestinely operate their jets as charter while denying the agency and the sector of some revenue that should have accrued to it in the form of Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and other taxes.

Hire and rewards, which they jet owners have engaged in, entails putting small aircraft to commercial operation and that is done with the permission of the aviation regulator

body. However, the NCAA has set out to monitor owners, who engage in such practice without notifying the agency as there are strict rules of engagement for such operations while private jet owners are not subjected to strict regulations because the owners flies negligible number of people.

They convert their airplanes to charter when not flown as the aircraft and flights are not registered as commercial operations and not as private services. Since 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari came into power coupled with the downturn in the country’s economy, wealthy Nigerians, who, hitherto, bestrode the length and breadth of the country in their expensive and state-ofthe- art multimillion dollar private jets have converted them to hire and reward.

There are indications that the operator of an illegal charter operation had been caught by the agency and may be made public soon, according to a source close to NCAA.

An airline chief, who preferred anonymity, in a chat with our correspondent, estimated that 150 business aircraft existed in Nigeria and were owned by the government, corporate organisations and individuals.

He added that the NCAA used to process over 200 business and private flight clearances monthly, adding that the number had drastically reduced. The source further stated that the boom in oil and gas led to a rapid growth of business aviation with many Nigerians acquiring jets to travel in leisure and in class, adding that the business took a plunge due to economic situation that made owners to convert to commercial venture.

Meanwhile, the Director General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, during an online interview with the Chairman, Africa Business Aviation Association, AfBAA, Mr. Nike Fadugba, said the NCAA had put mechanisms in place to identify these illegal operators and apply the full weight of the law.

He stated that NCAA enforces sanction regime on charter operations, these include fines and certificate sanctions and also had what is called the permit for noncommercial flights, PNCF, which is given to the private operators.

According to him, “these private operators are required to file monthly reports on the number of flights conducted and with passenger manifest for us to look and determine that possibly these are legal charter operations.”

He said the authority was doing its best, and had achieved success as some suspected illegal charter operators have been discovered and currently the case was being handl

