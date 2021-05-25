News Top Stories

Private jets: NCAA loses $15m to illicit operations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Wole Shadare

  • Jet ownership number shrinks

 

Illegal aircraft charter operators are in for a tough time as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has vowed to wield the big stick against the offenders and those de-  scribed as “black market operators.”

 

The activities of these operators, according to the aviation regulatory body, may have cost the NCAA and the sector over $15 million yearly. New Telegraph’s investigation shows that many owners of private jets clandestinely operate their jets as charter while denying the agency and the sector of some revenue that should have accrued to it in the form of Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and other taxes.

 

Hire and rewards, which they jet owners have engaged in, entails putting small aircraft to commercial operation and that is done with the permission of the aviation regulator

body. However, the NCAA has set out to monitor owners, who engage in such practice without notifying the agency as there are strict rules of engagement for such operations while private jet owners are not subjected to strict regulations because the owners flies negligible number of people.

 

They convert their airplanes to charter when not flown as the aircraft and flights are not registered as commercial operations and not as private services. Since 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari came into power coupled with the downturn in the country’s economy, wealthy Nigerians, who, hitherto, bestrode the length and breadth of the country in their expensive and state-ofthe- art multimillion dollar private jets have converted them to hire and reward.

 

There are indications that the operator of an illegal charter operation had been caught by the agency and may be made public soon, according to a source close to NCAA.

 

An airline chief, who preferred anonymity, in a chat with our correspondent, estimated that 150 business aircraft existed in Nigeria and were owned by the government, corporate organisations and individuals.

 

He added that the NCAA used to process over 200 business and private flight clearances monthly, adding that the number had drastically reduced. The source further stated that the boom in oil and gas led to a rapid growth of business aviation with many Nigerians acquiring jets to travel in leisure and in class, adding that the business took a plunge due to economic situation that made owners to convert to commercial venture.

 

Meanwhile, the Director General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, during an online interview with the Chairman, Africa Business Aviation Association, AfBAA, Mr. Nike Fadugba, said the NCAA had put mechanisms in place to identify these illegal operators and apply the full weight of the law.

 

He stated that NCAA enforces sanction regime on charter operations, these include fines and certificate sanctions and also had what is called the permit for noncommercial flights, PNCF, which is given to the private operators.

 

According to him, “these private operators are required to file monthly reports on the number of flights conducted and with passenger manifest for us to look and determine that possibly these are legal charter operations.”

 

He said the authority was doing its best, and had achieved success as some suspected illegal charter operators have been discovered and currently the case was being handl

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Beirut explosion: Actor Russell Crowe donates to Le Chef restaurant

Posted on Author Reporter

  Actor Russell Crowe has donated to a fundraiser to help rebuild an iconic restaurant damaged in Beirut’s devastating explosion. Le Chef was left “in shambles” by the blast, according to its GoFundMe page. On Thursday, an organiser said they had received “a very generous donation” from someone named Russell Crowe, reports the BBC. The […]
News

Stefanie Kogler: Everything You Need To Know before Stepping into the Online World

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Online businesses are exploding. As brick-and-mortar locations seem to be fading into a thing of the past, online enterprises reap the benefits due to their flexibility and accessibility. As more and more customers look to purchase products and services from the comfort of their own homes, entrepreneurs are optimizing the online marketplace by building scalable […]
News

Ransom payment, negotiation fueling insecurity, says Northern elders

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Some Northern elders have advised against payment of ransom to, and negotiation with suspected kidnappers, saying the development was exacerbating the state of insecurity in the country. This was as they alleged that the worsening security situation may spiral out of control, if decisive steps were not immediately taken to reverse the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica