Private sector credit maintains uptrend despite rate hikes

Despite the tight monetary policy stance maintained by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since May last year, banking system credit growth to the private sector continues to surge to record highs, writes Tony Chukwunyem

According to the “Money and Credit Statistics” for January 2023, released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last Monday, banks’ credit to the private sector increased by N7.07trillion or 20.09 per cent to N42.25 trillion in January from N35.18trillion in the corresponding period of last year. The data also shows that when compared with the figure for December 2022 (N41.80trillion) banking sector credit to the private sector in January this year increased by N451.63 billion or 1.08 per cent. Similarly, the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N11.74trillion or 78.79per cent to N26.65trillion in January from N14.90trillion in the corresponding period of 2022. Furthermore, Month-on- Month, net credit to government increased by N1.99trillion to N26.65trillion in January from N24.66trillion in the preceding month, according to the data. Analysts note that banks’ credit to the economy continues to head north despite the CBN adopting a monetary policy tightening stance since May last year. The apex bank, had like most of its counterparts in other parts of the world, responded to the heightened level of inflation, which was occasioned by factors, such as Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine, by introducing and sustaining a tight monetary policy. MPR hikes Thus, in May last year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), voted for the first time in over two years to raise the benchmark interest rate – the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), to 13 per cent. The MPC subsequently raised the MPR to 14 percent and 15.5 percent at its meetings in July and September respectively. However, apart from hiking the MPR to 15.5 per cent in September, the MPC also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent. Explaining the move at the post MPC press conference, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “It was of the view that with the aggressive policy normalisation of the economies, loosening the stance of policy will result in a sharp decrease of exchange rate leading to further hikes that will be afloat “Also, it will help consolidate the impact of the last two policy rate hikes which is already reflected in the slowing growth rate of oil supply in the economy. We also understand that an aggressive rate hike will slow capital outflows and likely attract capital inflows and appreciate naira. We will keep increasing the interest rate to reduce the high effect of inflation.” He further stated: “The tested monetary policy theory is that the easiest way to tame inflationary pressure is to raise rates. CBN research study has shown that once inflation trends above 12.5 per cent or 13 percent, it will retard growth. So, it is difficult for us, with all data available, not to go in a very aggressive way.” Consequently, at its last meeting of 2022 held in November, the MPC sustained the tightening by raising the MPR to 16.5 per cent. But, contrary to concerns expressed by members of the Organised Private Sector(OPS) including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the CBN’s aggressive monetary policy tightening stance has not resulted in slowing private sector credit growth. The CBN’s “Money and Credit Statistics” report for December 2022, for instance, indicates that banks’ credit to the economy rose by N17.70trillion (36.30 per cent) to N66.46 trillion as of December 2022, compared with N48.70triilion in the corresponding period of the previous year. The report also shows that of the net domestic credit, banks’ credit to the private sector and net credit to government stood at N41.80 trillion and N24.66trillion respectively. Specifically, according to the report, banking sector credit to the private sector increased by N6.88trillion or 19.71 per cent to N41.80trillion in November last year from N34.92trillion in the corresponding period of 2021. Also, the data shows that when compared with the figure for November 2022 (N41.58trillion) banking sector credit to the private sector in December last year increased by N220.70 billion or 0.53 per cent. Similarly, the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N10.82trillion or 78.15per cent to N24.66trillion in December last year from N13.84trillion in the corresponding period of 2021. In addition, it stated that, Month-on-Month, net credit to government increased by N2.02trillion to N24.66trillion in December last year from N22.64trillion in the preceding month, according to the data. Financial experts believe that banking industry credit to the economy, especially to the private sector, has maintained an upward trend despite the aggressive tightening because of the policies and initiatives introduced by the CBN to encourage Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth. LDR policy One of such policies frequently identified by analysts as the major cause of the continued growth in private sector credit is the Loanto- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy. Introduced in July 2019, the LDR policy saw the apex bank increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year. In his personal statement at the meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in November, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, stated: “The industry Non-Performing Loan (NPLs) ratio was 4.8 per cent at the end of October 2022, compared with 5.3 per cent at the end of the corresponding period of 2021, which was below the prudential maximum of 5.0 per cent. “The decline in NPLs was attributable to write-offs, restructuring of facilities, Global Standing Instruction (GSI) and sound credit risk management by banks. Total assets of the banking industry showed an increase of N12.37 trillion or 21.58 per cent from N57.30 per cent in October 2021 to N69.67 trillion in October 2022, driven largely by balances with CBN/banks, investments, and credit expansion to the real sector. “As a result, the total flow of credit to the economy increased from N23.49 trillion in October 2021 to N28.81 trillion in October 2022, representing an increase of 22.66 per cent to the key sectors of the economy, including Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, General, Governments and commerce.” Also, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (DG, FSS), Aishah Ahmad, in her personal statement, stated: Total credit also increased by N5.32 trillion to N28.81trillion between end-October 2021 and end-October 2022 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce, and oil & gas sectors. The continued credit expansion particularly to output enhancing sectors is expected to further support economic activities. “However, sustained regulatory vigilance is required to mitigate any potential crystallisation of credit risk in the financial system in view of lingering macroeconomic risks.” In the same vein, in a report released last year, analysts at Coronation Research said that DMBs’ bid to comply with the LDR policy resulted in banking sector credit to the economy growing from N15.5trillion at the end of Q2’19 to N22.04trillion at the end of Q2 21, According to the report, the introduction of the policy has also changed the structure of the economy’s loan composition as oil & gas and Real Estate sectors loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive. New Telegraph reports that in a report released in 2021, leading credit rating agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P), had forecast that private sector credit in Nigeria would be in the range of 15 – 18 per cent of the country’s GDP before 2023. The rating agency also estimated that banking sector loan growth would average around 20 per cent through 2023, stating that it anticipates that Nigeria’s GDP growth would average a moderate 2.3 per cent a year through to 2024 after a contraction of 1.8 per cent in 2020. Latest GDP data release by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week, however, shows that the country’s annual GDP growth rate in 2022 fell to 3.10 per cent from the 3.40 per cent reported in 2021. The NBS said Nigeria’s GDP performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.69 per cent and contributed 56.3 per cent to the aggregate GDP. Conclusion Analysts note that although the MPC raised the MPR to 17.5 per cent at its meeting in January, the LDR policy and other similar such initiatives of the apex bank, are likely to continue to boost private sector credit growth

