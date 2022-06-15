Private sector credit sustains uptrend on CBN’s policies

Credit to Nigeria’s private sector continues to hit record highs, driven by policy measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost economic growth, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In its latest “Money and Credit Statistics” released last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), indicated that banks’ credit to the private sector of the economy increased by N5.23 trillion to N37.13 trillion in April 2022 from N31.90 trillion in the corresponding period of last year. The data also shows that credit to the private sector increased by N759.17 billion to N37.13 trillion in April 2022 from N36.37 trillion in the previous month. Furthermore, the data shows that net domestic credit rose to N53.69 trillion in April from N52.69 trillion in the previous month, while net credit to government inched up to N16.56 trillion in April from N16.32 trillion in March. New Telegraph’s investigations reveal that total credit to the private sector of the economy has been on an upward trend since February last year when it stood at N30.51 trillion, a development financial analysts attribute to CBN’s development finance initiatives, which are aimed at encouraging deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of efforts to boost economic growth.

MPC support

In fact, personal statements of members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during most of the Committee’s meetings, last year, revealed that they strongly believe that CBN’s development interventions were responsible for the output growth recorded in the first three quarters of 2021. For instance, in his personal statement at the MPC’s meeting in November last year, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate at CBN, Mr. Edward Adamu, said: “The bank’s development interventions have combined well with the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN)’s growth initiatives under the Fiscal Sustainability Plan to revive and sustain economic activity during the year. Needless to say, the sterilisation actions of the bank have effectively prevented the economy from overheating in the face of increased liquidity injections in response to the fallouts of COVID-19 pandemic. “Notwithstanding the positive outcomes so far on inflation and growth, the economy is yet to attain the pre-pandemic level on several fronts. Employment, for instance, continues to be a major policy concern. The surest bet to alleviating poverty is growth in employment, which is tied to economic (output) expansion. The need to sustain liquidity support to key economic activities is buttressed by the vulnerabilities in the horizon, including new variants of the coronavirus driving infection resurgence. “For Nigeria, I do not think the time is rife to look away from economic growth for at least two reasons. Though impressive, growth is still fragile and should benefit from a slightly much longer policy support,” he added. Also, in her personal statement at the same meeting, Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, stated: “Imto provements in the macroeconomy were also propelled by a resilient financial system, which channeled significant credit to support growth enhancing sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and general commerce, as well as individuals and households. “Total credit increased by N4.10 trillion (21.12 per cent) between end-October 2020 and end-October 2021, due largely to the increase in the industry funding base and CBN’s Loans to Deposit Ratio policy, which has encouraged banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy. This credit to the real sector has been critical for the economic recovery.” Also, another member of the MPC, Professor Festus Adenikinju, noted in his personal statement that bank industry credit increased from N19.39 trillion in October 2020 to N23.49 trillion in October 2021. As he put it: “The CBN’s interventions have boosted both the demand and real sides of the economy. Boosting the demand side is extremely critical given the size of consumption in the aggregate GDP as well as the huge compression on real income caused by COVID-19. The increase in aggregate supply also has the capacity to increase GDP as well as lower general price level.” However, Adenikinju recommended that “there is also a need to decompose the intervention fund to those that went to boost aggregate demand and those that went into expanding the supply base of the economy. “Careful examination of the contributions of these interventions should guide the decision on the pace of winding down the interventions in 2022. CBN must continue to explore ways of further derisking the critical sectors of the economy to enable the deposit money banks lend to them. As CBN’s interventions cannot continue in the long term, domestic banks must take on the responsibility of supporting households’ credit and the MSMEs.” Equally, reacting to the Q1’ 2022 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) a few weeks ago, which showed that the Nigerian economy expanded by 3.1 per cent y/y in real terms from 0.51 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, financial experts at United Capital Research ascribed the “impressive” 3.2 per cent growth recorded by the agriculture sector in the first three months of this year to CBN’s sustained intervention in the sector. The experts noted that strong loan growth from DMBs and consumer lenders, as well as improved access to inputs and stronger consumer demand, contributed to the healthy expansion of the non-oil sector in Q1. “The non-oil sector continues to remain the key driver of the nation’s growth since the start of the post-covid economic recovery. In Q1-2022, the non-oil sector expanded by 6.1 per cent y/y, outperforming its Q1-2021 growth rate of 0.8 per cent y/y as well as Q4-2021 growth rate of 4.7 per cent,” they stated.

LDR policy

However, industry watchers point out that in addition to its development interventions, CBN, on July 3, 2019, introduced a minimum Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which, it said, was also part of measures to get DMBs to increase lending to the private sector The policy required lenders to maintain a minimum LDR (portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans) of 65 per cent by 31 December 2019. CBN stated that failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. In a report released last year, analysts at Coronation Research said efforts by DMBs in the country to comply with the LDR policy resulted in banking sector credit Imto the economy growing from N15.5 trillion at the end of Q2 19 to N22.04 trillion at the end of Q2 21, According to the report, the introduction of the policy has also changed the structure of the economy’s loan composition as oil & gas and real estate sectors’ loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive. Also commenting on the surge in banking credit to the private sector, analysts at CSL Research, stated that: “The real sector has largely benefitted from CBN’s sustained monetary stimulus evidenced by the fact that the economy has returned to growth and the government’s fiscal position has increased through improved Company Income Tax(+20.1 per cent y/y in 9M 2021) and VAT collections (+40.2 per cent y/y in 9M 2021) arising from recovery in economic activities. “The expansion in private sector credit reflects CBN’s continued efforts to revive the ailing economy. CBN has been relatively successful at supporting output recovery. One, thus far in 2021, the apex bank has maintained the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, avoiding any further tightening that could stifle credit growth, while a huge proportion of the credit was towards sectors such as agriculture, oil & gas, and manufacturing sectors, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of deposit money banks (DMBs) have remained moderate as CBN allowed banks to restructure loans to the strained sectors.” The analysts further stated that: “Increasing oil prices have also been supportive as many of the restructured loans to the oil and gas sector have been reported to be meeting the new terms. That said, lower yields on investment securities have forced many banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy. “The sustained credit to the economy has been a valuable stimulus tool. However, the agelong structural bottlenecks that have affected growth remain a problem,” they added. New Telegraph reports that one of the global rating agencies, Standard and Poor’s (S&P), predicted last year that private sector credit in Nigeria would be in the range of 15 to 18 per cent of the country’s GDP before 2023. The rating agency also estimated that banking sector loan growth would average around 20 per cent through 2023, adding that it anticipates that Nigeria’s GDP growth would average a moderate 2.3 per cent a year through to 2024 after a contraction of 1.8 per cent in 2020.

Conclusion

The consensus in industry circles is that while Nigeria may still be grappling with a GDP growth rate that is below population growth rate, it would have been difficult for the country’s economy to record a sixth consecutive quarter of positive growth in Q1’ 2022, if CBN’s policies to encourage lending to the private sector were not yielding the desired results

