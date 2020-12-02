News

Private sector hinges on dedicated tax portal for MSMEs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and other business communities have informed the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) that the country needs to do a lot more to simplifying taxes for micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), giving their significant 48 per cent contribution to the economy.

 

LCCI President, Toki Mabogunje, made this disclosure at a webinar on public private dialogue meeting/ launching of a report on transactional accountability, process consistency and operational transparency – A sectoral report on FIRS organised by LCCI in partnership with the Convention on Business integrity (CBI) and the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) in Lagos yesterday.

 

Mabogunje explained that FIRS needed to create a dedicated portal for the MSMEs to be essentially captured in the country’s tax system, adding that lots of SMEs businesses were not on the exclusive list of FIRS for tax remittance.

 

Also, Dr. Taiwo Oyedele, the fiscal policy partner and West Africa tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCooper  (PWC), explained that there was low tax contribution to the GDP ratio as tax authorities were only taxing four per cent of the businesses

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gum disease raises colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people with periodontal (gum) disease have a higher risk of polyps, which could lead to colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. Findings of the new study were published in the journal; ‘Cancer Prevention Research’.   Periodontal (gum) disease, which was common but fairly preventable, was […]
News

Youths vandalise warehouses in C’River, govt imposes curfew

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

About two ware houses have been looted and the office of the Nigerian Chronicle burnt down in a renewed COVID-19 crises in Cross River State.   The hoodlums first went to the government warehouse situated at Bishop Mongnor street at the State housing and carted away what was stored there as Covid-19 goods that were […]
News

YYF faults quit order on Igbo in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has condemned an offensive video by one Adeyinka Grandson who threatened to instigate killing of Ndigbo unless they quit Lagos, saying it was not complicit in the alleged viral video as being insinuated.   The group in a statement by its President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa condemned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: