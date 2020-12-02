Private sector hinges on dedicated tax portal for MSMEs

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and other business communities have informed the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) that the country needs to do a lot more to simplifying taxes for micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), giving their significant 48 per cent contribution to the economy.

LCCI President, Toki Mabogunje, made this disclosure at a webinar on public private dialogue meeting/ launching of a report on transactional accountability, process consistency and operational transparency – A sectoral report on FIRS organised by LCCI in partnership with the Convention on Business integrity (CBI) and the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) in Lagos yesterday.

Mabogunje explained that FIRS needed to create a dedicated portal for the MSMEs to be essentially captured in the country’s tax system, adding that lots of SMEs businesses were not on the exclusive list of FIRS for tax remittance.

Also, Dr. Taiwo Oyedele, the fiscal policy partner and West Africa tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCooper (PWC), explained that there was low tax contribution to the GDP ratio as tax authorities were only taxing four per cent of the businesses

