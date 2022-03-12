News

Private sector network signs MoU with LCCI on improved nutrition

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network (SBN), a private sector network under the Global Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to jointly advocate and support private sector’s contribution to improved nutrition. This partnership will strengthen publicprivate engagement that addresses malnutrition through actions aimed at driving a common vision for nutrition across private sector stakeholders in line with the National Multi- Sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN) 2021 – 2025.

SBN is convened by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) to improve the private sector’s contribution to improving nutrition in Nigeria. LCCI is committed to consistently promoting business environment and value delivery to its stakeholders, through public policy advocacy, creation and facilitation of commercial and industrial opportunity, provision of business development services, and observance of the highest standard of business ethics.

The MoU, which was signed by the GAIN’s Country Director, Dr. Michael Ojo, and LCCI Director General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, recently at the Chambers office in Lagos, is focused on synergising efforts by identifying opportunities to support the strengthening of public-private engagement to address malnutrition, providing business leaders with basic nutrition and food safety training to increase the knowledge and awareness of nutrition, strengthening the cassava, maize, sweet potato, and rice value chains in Nigeria. Both parties will also collaborate to encourage, advocate and possibly support workforce nutrition programmes aimed at creating improved access to – and demand for – safe and nutritious food resulting in better health and wellbeing of employees and/or supply chain workers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC honours Mama Taraba with one minute of silence

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday observed one minute of silence for the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Al-Hassan, to honour her memory. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, officially announced the passing of Al-Hassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba, to the Council and demanded […]
News

Electoral Act amendment done in national interest, Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), has said the amendment of the Electoral Act, 2010, was done in national interest and not selfish ulterior motives. Kalu, who disclosed this at a press briefing Thursday, said the lawmakers acted on the yearnings and aspirations […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions hit 198.9m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active subscriptions for mobile telecommunications services in Nigeria across the networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile rose to 198.9 million in July. This was disclosed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in its latest industry data released yesterday. The number of active mobile subscriptions in the preceding month stood at 195.9 million. This showed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica