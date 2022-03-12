Private sector network signs MoU with LCCI on improved nutrition

The Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network (SBN), a private sector network under the Global Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to jointly advocate and support private sector’s contribution to improved nutrition. This partnership will strengthen publicprivate engagement that addresses malnutrition through actions aimed at driving a common vision for nutrition across private sector stakeholders in line with the National Multi- Sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN) 2021 – 2025.

SBN is convened by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) to improve the private sector’s contribution to improving nutrition in Nigeria. LCCI is committed to consistently promoting business environment and value delivery to its stakeholders, through public policy advocacy, creation and facilitation of commercial and industrial opportunity, provision of business development services, and observance of the highest standard of business ethics.

The MoU, which was signed by the GAIN’s Country Director, Dr. Michael Ojo, and LCCI Director General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, recently at the Chambers office in Lagos, is focused on synergising efforts by identifying opportunities to support the strengthening of public-private engagement to address malnutrition, providing business leaders with basic nutrition and food safety training to increase the knowledge and awareness of nutrition, strengthening the cassava, maize, sweet potato, and rice value chains in Nigeria. Both parties will also collaborate to encourage, advocate and possibly support workforce nutrition programmes aimed at creating improved access to – and demand for – safe and nutritious food resulting in better health and wellbeing of employees and/or supply chain workers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...