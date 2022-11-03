Private sector to benefit more as FEC approves National Sports Industry Policy

The private sector is expected to enjoy more as the Federal Executive Council approved the National Sports Industry Policy proposed to it by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. Some of the incentives expected to enjoy by the private sector include but are not limited to tax exemption and rebates for a period of five years for investors in the value chain of sports. The benefits also include the land provision and waivers for certain fees on lands meant for sports; single-digit loan interest rates for corporate organizations and private individuals investing in the sports value chain and independent government grants through the establishment of an Independent Athletes Welfare Fund from which athletes representing the country can draw support for education and training. The new scheme also accommodates the Application of the Renovate Operate Transfer, Build Operate and Transfer, Integrated National Financial Framework, Nigeria Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan, or any other innovative PPP financing model for the provision, and rehabilitation of sports facilities in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and full operationalization and enforcement of the sports Code of Governance. This approval was given during the FEC meeting on Wednesday, bringing to a positive end the efforts of the sports ministry under the headship of Sunday Dare to get the policy document in place for the administration of sports in the country.
Related Articles
Randy Waldrum is new Super Falcons’ Head Coach
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Mr. Randy Waldrum as the new Head Coach of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons. Waldrum, an American who played as a midfielder, has worked largely within the American women football circle and was head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national […]
Ekpo, Garba hail Eagles’ squad for CIV, Tunisia ties
Ex-Eaglets coach shoots down Tijani inclusion Why we organized friendlies– Pinnick Super Eagles have been placed on the path of greatness with the list of players released by the technical crew for the friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia slated for later in the month, according to ex-internationals Friday Ekpo and Manu Garba. […]
We are ready for Chile, says Olowookere
Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-17 Girls, Flamingos, Bankoke Olowookere, has said his girls are ready for the three points against Chile when both sides face off in the final group game of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India today. Olowookereassuredthathis girls will not take their feet off the pedal against the South […]
