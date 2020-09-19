News

Private teachers, parents protest non-reopening of schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Teachers and parents of private schools in Kwara State have staged a peaceful protest to press home their demand for reopening of their schools across the state. They were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions asking the state government to come to their aid and save them from hunger. Addressing journalists during the protest in Ilorin, the Kwara State Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of private Schools, Dr. Rahaman Adetunji, said the teachers and students are tired of staying at home doing nothing.

He explained that going by the partial reopening of schools for West African school certificate examinations, it was discovered that the schools are now safe and free of COVID-19 pandemic, noting that while the examinations lasted no students contracted the deadly virus on their schools.

He said: “Places of worship, markets and other public places that have been reopened have more risk of spreading COVID-19 than schools.” Adetunji said about 95 per cent of private schools in the state have already made provisions to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols when they reopen. He appealed to the state government to respect Federal Government’s and NCDC’s directives and make pronouncement on the reopening of schools across the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps intervene in Ngige, NSITF rift

Posted on Author Reporter

*Insist his suspension action draconian   The House of Representatives on Tuesday faulted the suspension of the Management of the Nigeria Social insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, describing it as draconian and against presidential directives. Adopting a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rep. Leke […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG issues guidelines for schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…says reopening’ll be in phases …recommends distant learning, satellite centres   Barely a week after reversing its decision on reopening of schools for graduating students, the Federal Government has released guidelines for the resumption of the various levels of schools and learning facilities in the country. The guidelines were developed by the Federal Ministry of […]
News

New fuel hike: APC lacks human sympathy – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government decision to increase the pump price of fuel from N123 to N143.80 per liter shows lack of sympathy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the plight of Nigerians. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the increase as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: