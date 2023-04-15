Sports

Private US equity group, Carlyle, shows Man Utd interest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Leading US-based private equity group Carlyle is the latest to emerge as a potential funder of Manchester United.

The potential sale of the club has gone to a third round of bidding, reports the BBC.

Sheikh Jassim and Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the only known bidders aiming to buy the club, while Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has also expressed interest.

But talks have also taken place with a number of parties about buying a partial stake.

Interest from former AC Milan owners Elliott Investment Management has been known for some time, while US investor Sixth Street was reported to still be interested despite denying claims of involvement in the process in January.

Respected sources have also suggested Ares Management is keen on making some kind of investment, while BBC Sport has established that Carlyle has also spoken to the Raine Group.

It is understood Carlyle’s involvement would be to buy a stake in the club rather than merely provide financing. Financing would only add to United’s debt, which in their recently published second-quarter results stood at almost £1bn.

The process to explore “strategic alternatives” for United began in November, when the Glazer family, who bought the club for £790m in 2005, announced they were considering selling.

The Americans have established a valuation of £5-6bn.

Interested parties have been asked to submit a third round of proposals by the end of this month.

It is not clear whether the Glazer family will sell the club or retain control.

However, confirmation this week that Old Trafford will not host matches at Euro 2028 despite having the largest capacity of any ground in England apart from Wembley has once again brought into focus the amount required to modernise the ground.

It is estimated that cost would be at least £1bn, with some arguing a better option would be to build a new ground close to the current one, as Tottenham decided to do.

Carlyle has declined to comment on its interest in the process.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Genk rejects EPL club’s €12m bid for Onuachu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Paul Onuachu’s dream of a Premier League move in the January transfer window appears to have hit a snag after his Belgian club KRC Genk rejected a 12m euros offer from Southampton for the lanky Nigerian. Despite Onuachu’s start after a few matches due to injury and fitness, the striker has appeared in the vast […]
Sports

Super Falcons to go all out against N’Zealand to make a point

Posted on Author Reporter

      The Super Falcons will seek victory over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand in Turkey on Tuesday to prove that their recent wins over Costa Rica and Haiti were no flukes, says team captain Onome Ebi. Goals by Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala steered the nine-time African champions past Haiti in Antalya on […]
Sports

Atletico extend lead at top of La Liga

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid stretched their advantage at the top of La Liga to four points with a 2-0 win over Sevilla. Diego Simeone’s side took the lead when Angel Correa fired in after receiving a pass from England’s Kieran Trippier – back in the team after his 10-week ban for betting breaches was suspended. Saul Niguez […]

Leave a Comment