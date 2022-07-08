Privatisation: 16 firms pre-qualified for 5 integrated power projects

Investment in sector still viable, says BPE

Sixteen firms have been pre-qualified for the privatisation of five National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) in the country, Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, has announced. Okoh announced this at the Investor Pre-bid Conference for the privatisation of the five NIPPs in Abuja. The plants are Geregu, Omotosho, Olorunsogo, Calabar and Benin-Ihovbor.

A statement released by the Bureau listed the16 pre-qualified bidders as: Mota-Engil Nig, Amperion Power, Sifax Energy, Pacific Energy Company Ltd and Globeleq Africa Limited. The others are: Geoplex Drillteq Limited, Asfalizo Acquisition Ltd, Launderhill PJB, and Lauderhill Tata. Others are Unicorn Power Genco Ltd, Connaught Energy Services Ltd, ENL Consortium Ltd, Ardova Plc, Central Electric and Utilities Ltd, North South Power Consortium and Quantum Megawatt Consortium. The BPE boss was quoted to have assured that the country’s power sector remained viable for investors given the low per-capital megawatts recording in Nigeria.

He added that the interest shown by bidders and the opening up of the generation aspect of the power sector confirmed the vast opportunities that abound in the sector. He noted that the Bureau and other relevant stakeholders were committed to making the sector very sustainable, adding that the objectives of the pre-bid conference were to address possible questions from the prequalified bidders with regard to the transactions and to provide clarity on some issues in the transaction documents as may be necessary. He said that the forum would also highlight the potential in the Nigerian power sector and provide a platform for potential investors to understand the process for the privatisation of the NIPP power plants as well as to enable them adequately prepare their bid documents.

Okoh said: “This event is a continuation of the Federal Government’s reform of the power sector with the aim of ensuring that assets within the sector are fully utilised and transformed into world class facilities, through the injection of private sector capital and deployment of more efficient and technical capacity.” He allayed the fears of potential buyers of some of the plants, which have litigation issues, saying that such litigations were baseless and frivolous as the Bureau and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) were empowered by the bids’ provisions under NIPPs transaction to terminate bids that violated the ground rules.

The event attracted critical stakeholders in the power sector including the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Nigerian Bulk Trading Company (NBET). It would be recalled that the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) in April 2021 approved the adoption of a fast-track strategy for the privatisation of the five NIPPs. The Council also approved the engagement of CPCS Consortium as the Technical Adviser for the 100 per cent sale of the five NIPPs in line with the policy of divesting govern

