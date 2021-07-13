News Top Stories

Privatisation: BPE targets N493bn to boost FG's revenue

The Bureau of Public Enterprises ( BPE) would be remitting the sum of N493 billion as privatisation proceeds to the fiscal pool in 2021.

 

To provide these proceeds are 36 projects spread across different institutions. Director-General, BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, gave the update on Monday in Abuja at the media chat. Okoh said a number of enterprises with their transactions unable to be closed last year were listed amongst 2021 work plan.

 

This include Afam Power and Afam Three Fast Power Limited, Yola Disco, Alscon, Bank of Agriculture; Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, among others.

 

“At the end of every year, the Bureau undertakes a review of the previous year’s performance and prepares for the consideration and approval of Council, a new work  plan for the succeeding year.

 

The work plan articulates BPE’s plan activities with achievable timelines taking cognisance of all associated risks and their mitigation action plan,” noted BPE DG.

 

Speaking to the issue of Ajoakuta Ateel Company Limited and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, Okoh, who admitted the transaction of Ajoakuta Steel Company had been a bit complicated, said negotiation was ongoing with GINL, he original consessionaire with a view to untangling issues bedeviling the transaction.

 

“We are close to resolving the litigation. With respect to NNPC, we dropped the privatisation plan because our plan is not to put money in those plants,” he said.

 

Okoh faulted claim by core investors in Discos that Federal Government handed off funding Discos value chain. Federal Government owns 40 per cent stake in Discos while core investors own 60 per cent.

