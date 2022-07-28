Privatisation: Can Reps stop sale of power plants?

PHILIP NYAM reports that the House of Representatives has taken a bold move to halt the planned privatisation of five power plants under the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NPDHC)

Members of the House of Representatives, like every other Nigerian, are conversant with the perennial power failure the nation has been grappling with for decades. Despite the series of reforms carried out in the power sector over the years by successive administration – from the Nigeria Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) to the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) – to the current privatised system with more than 10 distribution companies, there has not been any major improvement. It was a result of this, that the lower chamber took steps to stop the privatisation of five power plants in the country.

World Bank verdict on Nigeria

The nation is far from getting over the problem of poor electricity and a large population of Nigerians has no access to stable power. Only last month, the World Bank ranked Nigeria as the world’s worst country in terms of people without electricity access. The bank said businesses in Nigeria lose about $29 billion annually because of unreliable electricity, adding that 20 countries with the largest population lacking access to electricity constitute 76 percent (580 million people) of the global access deficit. According to the global bank, the number of people without access to electricity in the world declined from 1.2 billion in 2010 to 759 million in 2019. Out of this figure, about half of them live in fragile and conflictaffected settings. The bank in a statement said: “While more than one billion people gained access to electricity globally over the last decade, COVID’s financial impact has made basic electricity services unaffordable for 30 million more people, the majority located in Africa. Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia had the biggest electricity access deficits, with Ethiopia replacing India in the top three. “Among the 20 countries with the largest access deficits, Bangladesh, Kenya, and Uganda showed the greatest improvement since 2010, thanks to annual electrification growth rates in excess of 3 percentage points, driven largely by an integrated approach that combined grid, minigrid and on-grid solar electrification.” The World Bank also included Nigeria among the top 20 countries with most people lacking access to clean fuel and technologies for cooking. “Of the top 20 countries with the greatest number of people lacking access to clean fuel and technologies for cooking, 10 are located in Sub-Saharan Africa (Nigeria, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique, Madagascar, Ghana, Niger). “Six are in Eastern Asia and Southeastern Asia (China, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, Viet Nam, the Democratic Republic of Korea) and four are in Central Asia and Southern Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan),” the statement added. In her remark, Mari Pangestu, Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank, said: “The Tracking SDG7 report shows that 90 per cent of the global population now has access to electricity, but disparities exacerbated by the pandemic, if left unaddressed, may keep the sustainable energy goal out of reach, jeopardizing other SDGs and the Paris Agreement’s objectives. “Addressing energy access and climate change requires an inclusive energy transition. We must work together to achieve SDG7 so that everyone can access clean, affordable, and sustainable electricity.”

Collapse of national grid

As at last week, the national electricity grid has collapsed for the seventh time in 2022, causing total black-out in states across the country. Last Wednesday, the system was reported to have crashed from a peak of 3,703 megawatts to 9MW. Verifiable records have shown that the grid, managed by government- owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), recorded the first collapse of the year on January 17.

Subsequently, it collapsed twice in April and two more times in March; it collapsed in June and now in July. The collapse of the grid is recorded to have predated the privatisation era and it has remained a recurring problem in spite of the privatization process. According to an analysis by an online publication, “the power grid suffered 206 collapses in nine years. A breakdown shows that 109 of the incidents occurred from 2010 to 2013, while 97 others were recorded from 2014 to 2019. The situation was palpable in 2016 when the grid tripped 22 times and went off partially six times.”

It will be recalled that the power sector was privatised in 2013 and the electricity distribution and generation sub-sectors were sold to core investors, while the Federal Government held on to the transmission sub-sector. A year before the privatisation exercise, the Federal Government entered into a three-year deal with Manitoba Hydro International (MHI) to manage TCN’s transmission, system operation and market operation undertakings. At that time, Manitoba was able to manage system collapses and the grid was relatively stable. Presently, Nigeria has the potential to generate about 12,000MW of electricity, but the TCN can only wheel about 5,000MW for distribution. The transmission sub-sector is considered the weak link in the power sector value chain.

Reps’ intervention

Worried by the state of power in the country, the House of Representatives last Thursday took the bull by the horns and directed the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to stop the procurement process of selling the five NDPHC power generation companies until due process is strictly complied with. It also cautioned the Director General of BPE to desist from any act to facilitate the sale of the five generation power plants until duly authorised by the shareholders in a formal meeting as stipulated by the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

The resolutions were made following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by the chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Magaji Dau’ Aliyu (APC, Jigawa) on the urgent need to halt the privatization process of five power plants under the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDHC) and was seconded by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu. Hon. Aliyu in leading the debate stated that the motion became expedient due to the NDHC’s flouting of the rules governing the acquisition and operation of Power Holding Companies in Nigeria and their resources.

He stated that the National Assembly had extensively investigated and resolved that the power plants are not to be sold as they were set up with huge public funds. He maintained that the permission to sell these assets by the Federal Government is a sad development as the assets are jointly owned by other entities, including states and local governments, and not the Federal Government alone.

He, therefore, called for proper auditing of the NDHC as this sale would jeopardise the interests of the shareholders. In his lead debate, Aliyu informed that the National Council on Privatisation and Board of Directors of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) in collaboration with the Bureau of Public Enterprises through a request for expression of interest published in May, 2021, resolved to sale five generation power plants of Niger Delta Power Holding Company at Calabar (Cross River), Ihorbor (Edo), Olorunsigbo, Omotosho and Geregu (Kogi). Aware that the plants were constructed under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) with gross installed capacities at 150 conditions –SO6MW,507MW,634MW,513MW and 754MW respectively to support the delivery of the core mandate of Niger Delta Power Holding Company of ensuring the stability of Nigeria’s power sector; adding that the shareholding of the (NDPHC) is held by the Federal Government 47 per cent, states and local governments, 53 per cent while the board has the vice president as the chairman, six state governors each representing one of the six geo-political zones and four federal ministers of Justice, Finance, Power and State Petroleum.

He said: “Recall that in 2013, the same attempt to sell the power generation plants failed on the ground of an apparent need to stop reliance on one grid system, hence the need to set up small hydro generation plants in the various states. “Recall further that the attention of Board of Directors at its 46th meeting on 23 April, 202 was drawn to the approval of NCP dated 24th April 2021 to proceed with the sale of the five NIIP electricity generation plants to fund the Federal Government budget deficit men the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy, although assets under consideration, do not belong exclusively to the federal government.”

The lawmaker said he was worried that the “Federal Government’s insistence to proceed with the sale of these assets despite the fact that the consent of the other shareholder’s states and local governments the appropriate legal framework/policy to apply relating to the procurement or disposal of shares or assets by the Federal Government or its agencies giving the joint shareholding of the states and local governments have not been resolved.” He added: “I am further worried that the Privatisation Act, which expressly lists the enterprises to be privatised did not list NDPHC or any of its subsidiary generation companies on the ground that it is not wholly owned by the federal government, yet, the BPE encourages the federal government to proceed without corresponding approval of all the shareholders to validate the process.

“I am also disturbed that the current timing of the privatisation even if it is approved by the prospective shareholders may not enable the greatest financial value due to current commercial and technical constraints in the industry associated with poor state transmission, distribution capacity, underpayment /liquidity in the market aggravated by global economic recession which will make the assets to be sold at undervalue price and cause avoidable lost to the shareholders.

“I am informed that the National Economic Council on December 24, 2019 at its 100th meeting recommended that the sale of NDPHC’s assets be discouraged as DISCOs are dysfunctional while the account of the company has to be properly audited to ensure the best corporate governance practice as a prelude to considering the divestment.

“The interest of the shareholders and national economy will be jeopardised if urgent action is not taken to prevent the BPE from selling the assets under irregular procurement process”. Supporting the motion, the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) appreciated Hon. Aliyu for the timely intervention in protecting public assets. He stated that the Federal Government only has the right to sell off its own shares, but not to arbitrarily dispense of the whole assets, including those of other shareholders. He called for a better and proper organization of power holding companies nationwide, so that they can perform optimally. While the motion was voted on and adopted as amended, it is left to be seen how far the legislators will go.

