Privatisation: Clearing DisCos’ ruins via intervention

The power sector is currently in a deeper crisis than it was before privatisation in 2013. The succeeding DisCos’ abysmal performances prompted BPE and NERC’s intervention to avert imminent collapse. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The scorecard of power supply in Nigeria reads is well known for epileptic, outages and, in some instances, total blackouts for long duration. These, and lots more are the experiences of hapless Nigerian electricity consumers comprising individuals and corporate bodies post-privatisation. Pertinent to declare that the sector had been bedeviled with challenges right from the onset. The problems are not new though. They had always festered with the power sector when government held the entire stakes. In anticipation of solving the challenges, government opted for privatisation. The euphoria and hope with which Nigerians warmly embraced the unbundling of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) for envisaged efficient service delivery turned a mirage. The power sector has been in a terrible, worsening situation post-privatisation. As recently as last week, the lamentation over degenerating power supply was still resonating at a forum organised by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The consumer protection agency organised electricity consumers’ complaint resolution platform. It was meant for electricity consumers under the control of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company to lodge their complaints against the service provider. The forum, which was held at Maraba, an outskirt bordering the Federal Capital Territory, garnered loads of complaints. Electricity consumers, who thronged the event’s venue in large numbers, expressed dissatisfaction with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over ineffective service delivery characterised by overbilling, lack of metering, total blackout, lack of transformer, illegal and mass disconnection, poor customer service among many other issues. Coincidentally, FCCPC’ consumers platform was held a day after the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced restructuring and tampering with the board of three electricity distribution companies viz Kano, Benin and Kaduna. BPE and NERC in a joint statement announced interventions in the affected Dis- Cos. AEDC has had its board similarly restructured last year over poor performance and other lingering facility issues.

Reviewing BPE/ NERC intervention

BPE midwifed the privatisation processes that unbundled the power sector into three components — generation, transmission and distribution. BPE had privatised two out of the three — distribution and generation, with transmission currently receiving attention. The bureau still has an oversight function on privatised entities in line with postprivatisation monitoring legislation.

BPE holds in trust the 40 per cent government’s balance of share in privatised DisCos just as NERC, which is power sector regulator, plays a critical role in the affairs of the sector. With the conclusion of power sector privatisation in 2013, the distribution arm, bought by distribution companies, is the weakest link of the entire power sector value chain. The investors in the distribution firms refused to inject the needed funds, while some who obtained loan from commercial banks had unresolved issues with the lenders. This crippled the distribution value chain, a situation that leaves final consumers of electricity frustrated. Both BPE and NERC have a moral burden to discharge their statutory responsibilities. Prompted by Fidelity Bank Plc’s disclosure that it had activated calls on collateralised shares of Kano, Benin and Kaduna DisCos and in the process of setting up new boards for the affected DisCos in exercising its right on shares, BPE and NERC stepped in to play their statutory roles. “Fidelity Bank’s action is a contractual and commercial intervention and is between the core investors in the DisCos and the lender. BPE is involved because of the 40 per cent shareholding of government in the DisCos,” BPE said in a statement jointly signed by the DG, Alex Okoh and NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba. Fidelity Bank, the facility lender in the affected DisCos named new board members. For Kano DisCo: Hasan Tukur (chairman), Nelson Ahaneku (member), Rabiu Suleiman (member); Benin DisCo: KC Akuma (chairman), Adeola Ijose (member), Charles Onwera (member); Kaduna DisCo: Abbas Jega (chairman), Ameenu Abubakar (member), Marlene Ngoyi (member). BPE nominated Bashir Gwandu (Kano), Yomi Adeyemi (Benin) and Umar Abdullahi (Kaduna) as independent directors to represent government’s 40 per cent interest. “We are engaging with the Central Bank of Nigeria (as the banking sector regulator) to ensure an orderly transition and to ensure that Fidelity Bank does not hold the DisCos’ shares in perpetuity. “It is envisaged that the majority interest in the entities would be sold to capable private sector investors willing and able to re-capitalise and manage the entities efficiently. We have also received assurances that Fidelity Bank will participate fully in all the on-going market initiatives aimed at improving the sector (e.g. National Mass Metering Programme),” BPE and NERC further assured. NERC and BPE appointed interim managing directors in the affected DisCos. Kano DisCo – Ahmad Dangana, Benin DisCo – Henry Ajagbawa and Kaduna DisCo– Yusuf Usman Yahaya. Also, the bureau announced it had obtained NERC’s approval to appoint Kingsley Achife as the interim Managing Director for Ibadan DisCo with its takeover by the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON). The bureau listed remediation steps for Port- Harcourt DisCo. BPE said it was in the process of re-structuring the management and board of Port Harcourt DisCo to forestall the imminent insolvency of the entity. “As a condition for support to the entity to meet its market obligations, Iboroma Akpana will take over as the Chairman of the Board. Emmanuel Okotete, Eyo Ekpo, Ismaila Shuaibu and the DG of BPE will form the interim Board. Mr. Benson Uwheru will take over as the Managing Director of PHEDC as part of the changes,” it declared.

Rescuing the DisCos

At the core of BPE’s intervention in the DisCos is saving the power sector from imminent collapse. The public has been regaled with stories of investors in DisCos not wanting to commit the required funds to facelift the enterprises acquired. There are media reports of unresolved debt crisis with loan lenders; metering issues and other unresolved challenges. The privatisation agency justified its intervention in the redemption of the power sector from total collapse. In another statement by BPE after its interventions in the DisCos, it gave copious state of affairs in the troubling power firms. “The poor performance of these Dis- Cos represents a clear and present threat to the power sector as a whole. No responsible government and shareholder would stand idly by and allow such a situation to persist,” the BPE DG, Alex Okoh, said. According to Okoh, “beyond the financial issues just discussed, the DisCos affected happen to be the worst performing ones. Ibadan is currently being managed by a so-called Receiver Manager as a sole administration. The Receiver Manager has absolutely no capacity to manage a utility and has not been authorised by the Regulator as a manager of a DisCo. “Ibadan is the worst performing Dis- Co as per the Performance Assessment review conducted in December 2021. Ibadan DisCo has actually retrogressed in terms of their critical performance parameters as contracted in the Performance Agreement signed with the Bureau. “In fact, the DisCo under the management of the Core Investor, Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Limited (IEDM), has performed worse than before it was privatised,” Okoh said. The BPE DG described the performance of Benin, Port Harcourt, Kano and Kaduna DisCos as abysmal. However, he said government is fully committed to ensuring optimal performance in the power sector and will not shy away from taking the necessary decisive action to achieve the objective.

Mixed reactions trail action

The interventions announced by BPE in respect of some DisCos unexpectedly elicited diverse reactions. The Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Company receiver/manager’s said it was the legal and rightful owner of 60 per cent (controlling and managing) shareholding interests in the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company. Also, the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc said there was no legal basis for the takeover of the company following the purported activation of the call on its collateralised shares by Fidelity Bank. Both firms disclosed this in reaction to BPE ‘s announcement regarding the takeover of Kaduna, Benin and Kano DisCos by Fidelity Bank Plc. However, the action received tacit endorsement by electricity consumers who commended government for taking over the three DisCos for technical incapacitation, and financial insolvency. The President, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, Kunle Olubiyo, in a statement, said the three DisCos failed in their review of key performance indices. “Ordinarily, the licensees had a 10-year tenor. The mid-term review ought to have taken place five years into the post privatisation exercise. This was not done across the board. “They failed in all benchmarked global best practices and key performance indicators. As against investment in immediate, medium and long term, what we have is rent-seeking, profiteering and lack of fiscal responsibility and much needed discipline,” he said. “No sector can survive if and where there are no sanctions for impunity and no consequences for infractions. In the prevailing circumstances, we are on the same page with relevant stakeholders in the present efforts to clean up the mess and free the economy held by its jugular by the non-performing utilities,” he added.

Action rekindles hope

Government said its action would translate to giving hope of quality and better power supply to individuals and corporations. There is the pledge to support the activation of emergency funds through the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility to support the entity, while it goes through restructuring and repositioning to serve the citizens of the franchise area better. “We are working with the Minister of Power to ensure no service disruptions during these transitions. We remain committed to supporting the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to serve Nigerians better,” BPE boss assured.

Last line

The privatisation of power leaves the sector in deeper ruins and worse state never envisaged before the unbundling. Every corrective action, steps taken by government to save the sector is a soothing relief welcomed by hapless electricity consumers.

