Prix Air Hotel beckons with pleasurable offerings

Prix Air hotel, located in the Wuse area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, features dedicated budget and luxury facilities for the delight of both business and leisure travellers as well as the local residents seeking well primed facilities in secured, accessible and serene environment to savour the best of hospitality offerings. As a luxury hotel, it offers varieties of services for the delight of guests, with its personnel well trained and dedicated to offering personalised services, with a touch of excellent service culture that stands the hotel out as your choice hotel in Abuja. According to the hotel management, ‘‘Our mission is to provide accommodation comfort just like home. Unlike ordinary hotel rooms, Prix Air Hotel has a welcoming home-like feel and a lot more space in which to relax and unwind, making it an ideal place to stay whether you are a government official, a top executive, a diplomat or a couple on honeymoon. ‘‘Each rooms contains all the necessary facilities as Prix Air Hotel provides round the clock room service, preferring to provide the intimate homelike atmosphere of having food served in your rooms to a regular restaurant setting.’’ The hotel boasts different facilities and services for the pleasure of its guests, such as;

Rooms

The hotel has 90 well apportioned rooms of different categories, featuring stylishly fitted furniture and best of hospitality amenities for the benefit of guests. The categories include: Standard, Deluxe, Executive and Double Executive rooms, fitted with such luxury amenities as comfy king size bed, flat screen TV, with satellite channels, reading desk and chair, tea/coffee making machine, and ensuite bathroom, with shower/ bathtub.

Dining/wining

It has an all – day restaurant offering the best continental and African dishes as well as Nigerian menus, prepared by professional chef and kitchen hands, with the best of hygiene and health standards. It also offers complimentary breakfast while its lounge and bar features wide selection of drinks ranging from wine, champagne, brandy, beverages and cocktails to mocktails for the delight of guests.

Wellness

Its boast a well – equipped fitness centre that offers guest different facilities to undertake physical exercises and relax their bodies and minds at all hours of the day while its swimming pool, with a blend of garden-like scenery, offers good avenue to unwind and enjoy cool dip.

Business conference

It has well – primed business conference facilities and banquet halls that cater for all forms of business meetings, conferences and social events, with dedicated staff and equipment such as chart board, video and audio equipment as well as a fully functional business centre that offers secretarial services.

Other facilities/services

Other facilities and services on offer by the hotel include: Secured car park, free Wi-Fi, housekeeping and room services, concierge services, car hire (Chauffer driven), dry cleaning and laundry services, luggage storage, children and extra beds, baby cot/crib on request.

