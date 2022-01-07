Sports

Prize money raised for Africa Cup of Nations

The stakes have been raised higher as the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations is set to kick off in Cameroon on Sunday.

Rising from its meeting in Cameroon this Friday, the CAF Executive Committee announced its resolve to increase the prize money of the competition.

It stated further that the increase is in line with CAF’s commitment to reward merit performance and enhance the status of the  Africa Cup of Nations, and will be in effect in the upcoming edition that will kick-off at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé on 09 January 2022.

The new Africa Cup of Nations Prize Monies:

• Winner: USD 5 million (an increase of USD 500 000)

• Runner-up: USD 2.75 million (an increase of USD 250 000)

• Semi-Finalists: USD 2.2 million (an increase of USD 200 000)

• Quarter-Finalists: USD 1.175 million (an increase of USD 175 000)

This represents a total increase in the Africa Cup of Nations prize money of USD 1.850m.

 

Reporter

