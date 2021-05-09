News

Pro-Buhari group distributes 5,200 bags of rice to supporters in Abuja

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

A President Muhammadu Buhari support group, Baba for All (BfA) Sunday distributed about 5200 bags of rice to the supporters of the President in the Federal Capital Territory.

The group also said it has distributed such in about 25 states across the country, adding that other states will benefit from the gesture before the end Ramadan.
Distributing the bags of rice to party loyalists and other supporters in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, said his association decided to embark on the humanitarian project to cushion the effect of insecurity nationwide.
Jaji, who is the immediate past Federal House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Internal Security, said the target is to appreciate those who believe in the administration of President Buhari.
“We know that the challenge of insecurity has limited some people from looking for their daily bread. The target is to cover the whole 36 states and the FCT, and so far we have been able to cover about 25 states already.
“Primarily, we believe that those who believe in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should and voted him into power should also be appropriated.
“In the FCT we are sharing about 5200 bags of rice and we believe that before the end of this month we should have reach out to all the state of the federation.”

