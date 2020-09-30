News

Pro Buhari northern support group worries over insecurity

…condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy

The Buhari Northern Grassroots Vanguard (BNOGV) has expressed concern over the spate of insecurity in the North East, and other parts of the country.
Specifically, the group condemned last Friday’s attack on the convoy of the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, which resulted in the killing of at least 30 people, including soldiers and policemen.
The BNOGV, which declared continuous support for President Muhammadu Buhari, however, called for the sack of the Service Chiefs, what were appointed sometime in July, 2015.
In a statement, Wednesday, the group said: “We are saddened by this development and are calling for immediate action.
“Mr president sir, you have done well and still doing well in almost every area of your mandate but insecurity is fast threatening these achievements.”
The statement reads: “We the entire members of Buhari Northern Grassroots Vanguard, an APC political group and a traditional unapologetic followers of President Muhammadu Buhari, who campaigned for him in 2015, 2019, wish to condole with Nigerians and the government of Borno State over the loss of about 11 security personnel in his convoy during the Boko Haram attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy.
“Our hearts are with the families of these gallant officers who paid the supreme price for our country.
“We wish to also express our deep satisfaction with the vision and actions of our role model, President Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander- In- Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
“We are impressed with the transformation going on in the country and everyone can see, but we are totally disappointed with the state of insecurity in the country particularly the North.
“We are saddened by this development and are calling for immediate action before we lose our glory as a country.
“Mr president sir, you have done well and still doing well in almost every area of your mandate but insecurity is fast threatening these achievements and if nothing is done fast, we mean fast, Nigerians may give up on our government.”

