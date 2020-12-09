Pro-Buhari senators call for service chiefs’ sack

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how some pro-President Muhammadu Buhari senators recently joined their colleagues to urge the President to sack the service chiefs for their failure to tackle insurgency in the country

The carnage unleashed on innocent and helpless rice farmers in Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on November 28 by the Boko Haram insurgents has elicited vehement public condemnation from the diverse segments of the Nigerian society.

The ugly development also provoked intensification of calls by Nigeria, spanning geo-ethnic and religious frontiers that President Muhammadu Buhari should disengage the current security chiefs, whose tenure of office has since expired and their retirement period long overdue.

This is because the worsening insecurity in the country, is putting more agitations in the citizens, and giving credence to those who believe that the heads of the different security agencies, particularly the military, lack what it takes to combat and bring it to an end.

Even those who were not disposed to criticizing Buhari and his administration in the face of worsening socio-economic conditions, this time around, joined forces with regular critics of this administration.

It was barley one week after the Sultan of Sokoto lamented the deteriorating state of insecurity in the North that the Boko Haram insurgents invaded and brutally murdered the Zabarmari rice farmers, a development which has taken the level of insecurity in Nigeria to another dimension. Shortly after this ignoble act was perpetrated, the Northern Elders Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and other leaders of thoughts renewed their call for the sack of the security chiefs. Some of them even asked President Buhari to resign for failure to secure the country and the citizenry.

Resuming sitting last Tuesday, the Senate deliberated on the Borno massacre following a motion, entitled: “Beheading of 67 farmers in Borno by Boko Haram insurgents: Need for urgent decisive action,” sponsored by Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State. In its resolutions after a comprehensive debate on the motion, the Senate urged President Buhari to immediately initiate a transition process of phasing out the current over-stayed security chiefs and replacing them with new ones with new ideas and solutions.

Senators who contributed to the motion were unanimous in calling for the removal of the service chiefs. They maintained that the service chiefs have not only over stay their tenure in office but have also lost ideas on how to defeat the insurgents.

Interestingly, some of the senators, who are noted for defending Buhari and his administration, for the first time, joined other in bemoaning the failure of the service chiefs and urged the President to sack them.

Two senators in this category are Ahmed Baba Kaita (APC, Katsina North) and Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central). The duo opposed the continued stay of the service chiefs, stressing that time had come for them to vacate their seats since they had outlived their usefulness in office. The Senate also urged the President to take immediate steps to restructure, remodel and revamp the country’s security architecture and provide enough state-of-the-art weapons and equipment to effectively combat the insurgents.

It further urged the President to immediately initiate probe into widespread allegations of corruption and leakages within the security structure and put mechanisms in place to foster transparency and ensure all resources meant and deployed for security were actually spent on the needs on ground.

The apex legislative chamber also impressed on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, recruit at least 10,000 Civilian JIF, versatile with the local terrain in Borno as Agro-Rangers under the aegis of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Moreover, the Upper Chamber, impressed on the Federal Government to aggressively explore multilateral and bilateral options of partnership with neighbouring nations of Chad, Niger and Cameroon towards reviving and strengthening the Multinational Joint Task Fcrce and finding a lasting solution to the scourge of insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

It also urged the Federal Government to provide proper welfare for security personnel fighting in the frontlines, and give prime attention to the compensation and welfare of fallen soldiers as that would boost soldiers’ morale and aid their concentration. Also, as a way of proffering long term solution to Nigeria’s existential security challenges, the Senate urged the federal and state governments to adequately address all immediate and remote causes of insecurity in the nation, saying that the action must include comprehensive packages on education, employment and other social vices.

The Senate equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to provide succor and psychological solution to the deceased families while also directing the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to compensate families of those who were killed in the incident. It also called on the Federal Government to embark on massive recruitment of people into the armed forces and the police, to be able to face the increasing security challenges in the country. Presenting his motion, Shettima ob-served that the efforts of the present security chiefs were not working.

He added that if President Buhari insisted that the service chiefs were doing their works well, it would imply that the President as the Commander-in-Chief had failed in his primary responsibility of securing the nation.

Contributing, Senator Ahmed Baba Kaita (APC, Katsina North), berated the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, for blaming the killed farmers for not getting clearance from the military before going to their farms.

Kaita is the senator representing the President’s senatorial district, and had always stood to defend him in the face of criticisms. But for the first time, he made U-turn. He said: “Let me say if the statement credited to the spokesperson of Mr. President, Garba Shehu, is true, it is then highly irresponsible.

You might be exposed to information that we and other Nigerians do not have but at that point in time when everybody was mourning the loss of citizens who are innocently killed and who have gone into their farms despite the challenging economic situation in this country and thereby losing their lives, and somebody said it was because they did not take clearance from the military. We don’t harvest crops in one day, we harvest them overtime.

“Insecurity is now facing us eyeball to eyeball, we have to sit down with this military and reassess their performance in the north-east. Day in day out, the same scenarios keep repeating themselves, then something is fundamentally wrong.

If we allow this to go, let’s be ready for another mourning. Despite the efforts of the federal government on the security issues of Nigeria, it is totally believed that the President is doing his own best but then, doing your best is not enough when we cannot see the result on ground and this is what is happening.” Also, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), another ardent supporter of the President in the Senate, expressed serious disappointment that Buhari chose to send a delegation to Borno instead of going by himself to commiserate with the state. He also called for the sack of the service chiefs, whom he said had out-lived their usefulness, urging that officers with fresh ideas should be engaged to tackle the menacing activities of terrorists in the country. He said: “The President should have gone there to console the bereaved families in Borno State.

We have lost so many families from other parts of the country to banditry and insurgency. It is now time to act. We have had so many resolutions on security right from Eight Senate and none of them was implemented. “We should employ civilian JTF to resume operation. We have over 1.2 million internally displaced persons in the North-East. It is time for government to improve their welfare. The service chiefs have out-lived their usefulness.

It is now time to relieve them of their services and bring in new personnel with fresh ideas on how to fight insurgency.” Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) lamented that the report of the Senate’s security summit that was submitted to President Buhari has not been implemented.

He also lent his voice to the call for a comprehensive investigation into allegations of corruption within the security formations, lamenting that the nation’s security operatives were using inferior weapons to confront the Boko Haram terrorists with sophisticated weapons. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) also called for the disengagement of the service chiefs, stressing that they lack the capacity to address the country’s security challenges. “Let us stand on existing resolutions in addition to that the mover of this motion made clear to us on the floor. For me, the number one resolution is that it is time for Mr. President to allow our service chiefs to go.

They have done their best; they have worked so hard. The best anybody can give is his best. “You cannot give what you don’t have and if Mr. President believes so much in them; let him remove them as service chiefs and keep them as presidential advisory committee on security matters but let the younger ones take over their duties as service chiefs and move the country forward. Fighting Boko haram cannot be a thing you do by habit.

This war is becoming like a routine and we must bring it to an end,” Bamidele argued. In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that people who have nothing to offer in their given responsibilities should be shown the way out of public office. His words: “I believe that the National Assembly has taken the issue of insecurity very seriously. We have always given attention to it.

We have to take additional steps to insist that our resolutions are respected and implemented, because the parliamentarians are close to the people. “I believe that this is one set of resolutions that the executive must find a way of quickly implementing.

These are not frivolous or imaginary resolutions. These are resolutions that have come from experience on ground. I think that this is one thing that will gladden the heart of Nigerians once we start implementing them.

“I also believe that the National Assembly has a lot of responsibility and weight on this and other issues, and that is to say this is supposed to be a turning point. I use the word turning point very purposefully, that barbaric killing and slaughter of people in Borno, let’s make it the turning point in the fight against insurgency and insecurity in Nigeria. I believe that government as a whole should see it that way.

“Enough of any excuses, people who have little or nothing to add should be shown the way out. People with the capacity and wherewithal, but probably lack the resources, we will make the resources available to them.

At the end of the day, we are responsible to the citizens, and the first responsibility is to secure their lives”. Now that the Senate has jettisoned diplomacy with Buhari by boldly asking him to disengage the security chiefs, Nigerians are waiting to see if the President will heed the public outcry and replace the top security officers.

