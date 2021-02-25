Pro-Chancellor to VC: Take university to new academic excellence

The Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, has charged the new Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, to take the university to new heights of academic excellence. The pro-chancellor gave the charge at a valedictory dinner ending the tenure of the institution’s second Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Angela Freeman Miri, held last week in Lokoja, where he also hailed the outgone vicechancellor for attracting massive infrastructural development to the university.

He also led members of the university’s governing council to commission infrastructure facilities built during the tenure of the former vicechancellor with the support of TETFUND, just as he lauded her for her tenacity and commitment toward ensuring that the university moved to its permanent site.

He said: “Under her tenure, she facilitated the remodelling and expansion of the University Medical Centre. The number of students admitted rose significantly with academic faculties rising from two to five during the period under review. “Merit is now the hallmark of gaining admission to the university.

It is also on record that the vice-chancellor has ensured that the university retained its liberal arts and humanities mission to promote students to pursue public service careers. “We commend her courage and commitment towards ensuring that the university moves to its permanent site despite numerous challenges and obstacles. Massive infrastructural development with TETFUND support is currently on-going due to her leadership and engagement of the university’s management team. “Through her effort and skilful linkages, she was able to attract the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Project sponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

This particular initiative will lead towards providing electricity for the entire university community. She has also started developing science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects for the purpose of accreditation with the National Universities Commission (NUC).”

Like this: Like Loading...