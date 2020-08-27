News

Pro-democracy group commends COAS Buratai, Nigerian troops on war against insurgency

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Pro-democracy group commends COAS Buratai, Nigerian troops on war against insurgency

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has expressed satisfaction with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the troops of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing war against insurgency and terrorism. 

In a statement signed by Secretary-General, Dr Bolaji Abdulkadir, on Wednesday, the pro-democracy group hailed the successes of various clearance operations, adding that the COAS and troops have proven their commitment to defending the territorial integrity of the country. 

Among others, the NDF said the decimation of Boko Haram/ ISWAP leaders in Wulgo and Sabon Tumbun in Borno and capture of bandits and kidnappers in Ottu Forest along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway is a sign of more to come. 

“Nigeria’s military chiefs and their troops have proven that their institutions remain committed to defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria while providing security to ensure that citizens are able to carry on with their lives without fear of harm as expected in a democracy,” Abdulkadir said. 

“These recent successes are a befitting response to those that have been peddling pro-terrorist propaganda that the government of Nigeria and its military were not doing enough to protect the civilian population. With the routing of these terrorists and bandits, the naysayers have again been proven wrong.

“The National Democratic Front, therefore, lauds these recent outings of the Nigerian military in tackling the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers head-on despite all distractions. It is on this basis that we urge the leadership of the various military services to continue to rise above these distractions so that they are able to meet the expectations of Nigerians like they are currently doing”. 

The NDF, however, advised those secretly sponsoring and supporting terrorism to quit as an end is already in sight. 

While calling on patriotic citizens to continue to rally round the COAS and troops, the group charged the army to intensify its onslaught on terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. 

“We challenge those that have been covertly strengthening the terrorists to turn a new leave, do the right thing, and withdraw support for these killers now that it is apparent that their end has come. It will be most irresponsible for anyone or group, local or international, to continue supporting the terrorists knowing the danger they pose to everyone and the long-term corporate integrity of Nigeria,” the statement added. 

“NDF appeals to Nigerians to rally round the military, especially in the area of volunteering information and intelligence that will speed up the operation to end terrorism in Nigeria. Citizens should also help move the war against terrorism to the next level by exposing closet terrorists’ supporters and sympathizers since it has now been proven that they are the ones that help the terrorists to regroup each time they are decimated to the point of annihilation. 

“We urge the Federal Government to strengthen the position of the military and those of the service chiefs by ignoring the distractions of those that are unrepentantly critical of the security architecture of the country without recourse to the positives that have been recorded. 

“NDF appeals to the military to intensify its onslaught on terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in a way that they are not able to recover again”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sagay scores judiciary low in fight against corruption

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), yesterday scored the judiciary low in the ongoing fight against corruption. Apart from alleging that the judiciary, as an independent arm of government, was “missing in action”, in the anti-graft efforts of the administration, Sagay further accused the institution of hostility to the […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Obaseki flags off campaign today

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election, will today flag off his reelection campaign. In a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the flag off was scheduled to […]
News

Biden labels Trump first racist US president

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden labeled Donald Trump on Wednesday the first racist to become U.S. president in remarks his opponent’s re-election campaign quickly rebuked. Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the first Black U.S. president, fielded a question at a Service Employees International Union roundtable from a healthcare worker concerned about […]

%d bloggers like this: