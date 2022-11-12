News

Pro-Obi groups adopt Ikpeazu, Ikonne for governor, senate

OBidient Across Parties Alliance (OAPA) Abia State Chapter and the Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM) have adopted Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Prof. Uche Ikonne, as their candidates for Senate and Governorship. The groups said that Ikpeazu is their candidate for Abia South Senatorial Zone while Ikonne is the candidate for the Abia State governorship election in 2023. Addressing journalists in Aba, the group said they took the decision after a painstaking process based on track records and achievements of Ikpeazu and Ikonne.

The coordinator, OBidient Across Parties Alliance, Chief Ndubueze Stanley, said that his group is not interested in the name of any political party but in the performance and track records of an individual. He said that as long as the presidency is concerned, there is no second choice for Mr. Peter Obi hence he remains their choice despite their members coming from different political divides.

“We’re not interested in PDP, APC, APGA or Labour Party. We’re here to ensure that individuals who understand what leadership is all about are being voted into power,’’ he said. Further; “Nobody can question the integrity of Mr. Peter Obi. In Abia State, we do not need many words when we talk about Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. We all have seen his handwork and we only need to push him to do more.

 

