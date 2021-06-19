News

Pro-Tinubu Group: Ekiti APC suspends 2 party members

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti state, has again suspended two of its members for allegedly harmonizing with the South West Agenda for 2023 (SWAGA), a political platform rooting for the Presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The affected members, Messrs Kayode Adetifa and Jide Oso, were APC members in Ward 9, Owaye quarters in Ayede Ekiti, Oye local government area of the state. This is coming in less than two months after the Chairman of Ward 8, Ado Ekiti Local government, Mr. Clement Afolabi, was slammed with suspension over a similar offence. The suspension notice was conveyed in two separate letters signed by the ward executives, Abejide Sola (Chairman), Bamisayo Abigeal (Women Leader), Oladipo Adekunle (Youth Leader), Fayemi Apeke (Secretary), and Oloruntoba Bosede(Treasurer). The letters dated May 31, 2021, stated: “We noted from your activities in the party in the recent past that you have been working against the unity of the party even to the extent of creating a parallel ward that you named “SWAGA” within the ward

