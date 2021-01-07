Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol, disrupt vote count

There was pandemonium in the United States yesterday as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol, the complex housing the United States Congress and made their way into the Senate chamber, and halting the congressional count of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

As a result of the breach, members of both the Senate and the House were forced to halt proceedings and were evacuated to safety by security operatives. Vice President Mike Pence, who was in the Senate at the time of the invasion, was whisked away, just as lawmakers and parliamentary staff were ordered to take cover and stay away from doors and windows.

A report by CBS News said that as protesters made their way inside the complex, senators and members of the press were evacuated from the Senate chamber, and armed officers inside the House chamber aimed firearms at protesters attempting to breach the barricaded doors. According to the report, trouble started after lawmakers gathered in a joint session to count the Electoral College votes and seal Biden’s victory in November’s election. Soon after the joint session began, GOP lawmakers objected to results from Arizona, a move that prompted each chamber to begin debating the objection separately.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated his fellow Republicans’ efforts to block state electors, saying that overturning the will of the voters would “damage our republic forever” in a blistering speech from the Senate floor. Protesters who had gathered outside made their way into the chamber not long after McConnell’s speech.

Trump had been urging Pence to reject the electoral votes from states he lost, but the vice president declined to do so, saying in a letter to congressional colleagues, “It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.” As the chaos unfolded inside the Capitol, the president refused to call on his supporters to end the siege, eventually urging them only to “remain peaceful.”

As at the time of this report, members of the Virginia National Guard and 200 Virginia state troopers are being deployed to Washington, D.C., to assist with the response to pro-Trump demonstrators who have breached the U.S. Capitol, Governor Ralph Northam said. The Washington Post reports that the situation outside the Capitol escalated around 2p.m. In one big push, Trump supporters, who had earlier stormed past the barricades, climbed up the steps to the Capitol building, overwhelming the line of officers on guard. Hundreds, then thousands followed them. Some scaled the walls to get up; others climbed over one another to reach the top.

Like this: Like Loading...