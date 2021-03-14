News Top Stories

Probe alleged missing $1bn arms fund, PDP tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to begin probe of the alleged missing $1 billion meant for purchase of arms for fight against insurgency under the former Service Chiefs.

 

PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan noted the revelation of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) that the money, which was withdrawn from the national treasury under the claims of purchase of arms to fight terrorism, could not be traced.

 

According to the party, the NSA’s revelation only goes to further validate the anxieties in the public space that the money, which was in 2017 removed from the national coffers without appropriation, has since been diverted to private purses.

 

“Nigerians could see how officials of the Buhari presidency have been struggling to divert attention from this huge swindle by claiming that the money was spent for the purchase of 12 Super Tucano planes, which it also claimed would be delivered in 2020, only for the NSA to now declare that the entire fund cannot be traced.

 

“Four years down the line, nobody has seen the Super Tucano planes and no explanation has been given by the Buhari presidency over the whereabouts of the money,” PDP stated.

 

The party recalled that when the issue was first raised in July 2019, instead of offering explanation, the presidency resorted to hauling insults on members of the public, adding, however, that “the NSA’s assertion has now exposed (it) to be lies and fabrications.

