Metro & Crime

Probe lecturer’s murder, award children scholarship, kinsmen tell Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Kinsmen of the slain lecturer of D. S. Adegbenro Polytechnic, Ewekoro, Ogun State, Muftau Waliu Olayemi, have demanded full scholarship for his two children from Governor Dapo Abiodun. The 35-year-old lecturer was reportedly ambushed last November and shot several times by the assassins while he was on his way out of the institution’s campus. Olayemi’s kinsmen also demanded thorough investigation into the assassination.

The kinsmen, in a letter addressed to the governor dated Wednesday, December 30, 2020, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph, lamented that the entire family of the Saki-born lecturer and the entire community had been thrown into mourning.

The letter was signed by both Alhaji Nasrudeen AbdulHafeez and Mr. Yusuf Ishaq (an engineer) on behalf of the Concerned Saki Youth. According to the group, Olayemi’s widow and two children aged four and two respectively, now face an uncertain future while their chance of getting education looks uncertain. The group said the only thing that could assuage the pains was to have the murder thoroughly investigated as well as scholarship for the children up to university level. “Due to his brilliance and very sound intellect, he was a mentor to many youths in our dear town of Saki and he was a pride to the community.

“Furthermore, on account of his brilliance and dedication to his assignment, he had a very meteoric rise in academia as he was already the head of his department before he clocked 35 years of age. “Since his death, his beloved wife of six years and his two little daughters aged four and two respectively, his family, friends, and the entire community have been thrown into a state of mourning and shock following the murder of such a promising asset to the community, state, and nation.

“Following Muftau Waliu’s murder, his wife and children now face an uncertain future, particularly, the children whose chances of getting the best education now looks gloom and uncertain. This is because Muftau Waliu Olayemi’s parents are also deceased while his beloved wife had also been orphaned many years back.

“However, what can assuage our pains is to have his murder thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book as well as having the Ogun State government which he served meritoriously to award scholarship to his children up university level.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One dead as petrol tanker falls from Ibadan bridge

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Due to brake failure, a driver of a fuel tanker Wednesday lost his life in an accident that happened at the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where it fell off the popular Soka Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. New Telegraph learnt that the articulated truck was transporting fuel from Lagos towards Ibadan […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Ondo State SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde, resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Secretary to Ondo State Government, Mr Ifedayo Abegunde has resigned his appointment. Abegunde said he would communicate his next line of action within the next 24 hours. It is, however, believed that he would be defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Abegunde is a close friend the Deputy Governor, Hon […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: Stay at home, LASG tells students

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Worried by the increasing spate of insecurity occasioned by the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the Lagos State government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home. Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive, said it became necessary following the tension generated by the anti-SARS protests […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica