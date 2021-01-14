Probe lecturer’s murder, award children scholarship, kinsmen tell Abiodun

Kinsmen of the slain lecturer of D. S. Adegbenro Polytechnic, Ewekoro, Ogun State, Muftau Waliu Olayemi, have demanded full scholarship for his two children from Governor Dapo Abiodun. The 35-year-old lecturer was reportedly ambushed last November and shot several times by the assassins while he was on his way out of the institution’s campus. Olayemi’s kinsmen also demanded thorough investigation into the assassination.

The kinsmen, in a letter addressed to the governor dated Wednesday, December 30, 2020, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph, lamented that the entire family of the Saki-born lecturer and the entire community had been thrown into mourning.

The letter was signed by both Alhaji Nasrudeen AbdulHafeez and Mr. Yusuf Ishaq (an engineer) on behalf of the Concerned Saki Youth. According to the group, Olayemi’s widow and two children aged four and two respectively, now face an uncertain future while their chance of getting education looks uncertain. The group said the only thing that could assuage the pains was to have the murder thoroughly investigated as well as scholarship for the children up to university level. “Due to his brilliance and very sound intellect, he was a mentor to many youths in our dear town of Saki and he was a pride to the community.

“Furthermore, on account of his brilliance and dedication to his assignment, he had a very meteoric rise in academia as he was already the head of his department before he clocked 35 years of age. “Since his death, his beloved wife of six years and his two little daughters aged four and two respectively, his family, friends, and the entire community have been thrown into a state of mourning and shock following the murder of such a promising asset to the community, state, and nation.

“Following Muftau Waliu’s murder, his wife and children now face an uncertain future, particularly, the children whose chances of getting the best education now looks gloom and uncertain. This is because Muftau Waliu Olayemi’s parents are also deceased while his beloved wife had also been orphaned many years back.

“However, what can assuage our pains is to have his murder thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book as well as having the Ogun State government which he served meritoriously to award scholarship to his children up university level.”

