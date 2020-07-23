Probes won’t overshadow Buhari’s achievements –Okechukwu

Osita Okechukwu is the Director General of Voice of Nigeria and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he speaks on the clamour by the South-East to produce the next president and the ongoing probes of some agencies of the Federal Government, among other issues

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in the South-East recently met in Owerri, the Imo State capital. Were you at the meeting and what were issues discussed?

I was not at the meeting because it was the top hierarchy of the party in the zone that met in Owerri. May be, very soon, they will call for another meeting those in our own grade to meet as you know that party politics is all about gradation?

Some say that among issues discussed at that meeting include the 2023 presidency. How feasible is the push for a president of Igbo extraction at the next general election?

It is feasible because going by natural justice and good conscience; it is the turn of the South-East given the rotation agreement between the North and South. If you come down South, we are the only zone that has not produced a president since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democratic rule. So, if you take natural justice and good conscience into account, you will find out that it is our turn.

But there are moves by some Northern political leaders, including members of the APC to ensure that their region retains power after President Muhammadu Buhari…

I don’t think that the leadership of the two major political parties, APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have taken decisions on where their respective tickets for the 2023 presidential election will go to. While it is the responsibility of the leadership of these two parties to decide on the matter; what we should be working on is to get the two parties to give us the Olusegun Obasanjo and Olu Falae model of 1999 because it is the leadership of both parties that will decide on the issue.

The Igbo quest for presidential tickets to contest for the 2023 is not going to be on the broad line of Nigeria as a whole but the parties. So, some of us in the APC should be working to get the leadership of the party to endorse an Igbo presidential candidate. Also, those in the PDP should be doing the same thing. Since there is no provision for independent presidential candidates, our efforts should be to work towards getting our respective parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South-East.

Looking at the strength of the APC in the South-East, do you see the party zoning its ticket to a geopolitical zone, where it is in only in control of one state out of the five?

That was why I talked about the Obasanjo and Falae model of 1999. Obasanjo did not have the support of the South-West when the PDP endorsed him as its candidate in 1999. So, my belief is that the two main parties should take decisions on their respective tickets on the basis of equity, natural justice and good conscience as the South-East has not benefited from the zoning convention since 1999 and that there is a lot Nigeria will benefit from a president of Igbo extraction. That will be an end to the civil war; it will mark an end to agitation for secession and it will give a breather to national unity and national loyalty.

That is why I am insisting that we should work towards getting the two major parties to realize that a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction come 2023 is good for the country because it will create a sense of belonging and once and for all bring an end to any form of agitation by any fringe group in Igbo land as everyone will feel that, yes, this is our own country and we are part of it.

But there are people in the South-East, who believe that denying Ndigbo the 2023 presidency will have some consequences. How would you respond to that?

There are no consequences; that is why I am saying that it is a persuasive appeal. Forget about the fringe elements, who are talking about consequences; consequences of what? Do they know that a president of Igbo extraction might even benefit other zones more than the South-East given who the Igbo man is? I will tell you that other regions are likely to benefit more from a president of Igbo extraction. It is not about Ndigbo being against themselves. No! That is our frame of mind because we believe in equity and natural justice.

I get worried when I hear some of our leaders talk about consequences. Do they realize that some people in the North have also not had the presidency like Ndigbo? So, the Igbo quest for power should be guided by persuasion. We have to reach out to the other zones and make them understand that it is our turn come 2023 based on the fact that rotation is for the collective interest of the country and if that is the case, they should give us a sense of belonging.

What do you say to those, who are saying that zoning should be jettisoned for the next president to emerge by merit?

That is being idealistic and it is pragmatic because they believe that such arrangement will help the country. But we are more pragmatic that zoning of the presidency to the South-East will help the country more in the sense that we have highlighted what Nigeria stands to gain if that is done. We have said that it will once and for all settle all the prejudices we’ve had over the years.

There are people who believe that it will be difficult for Ndigbo to arrive at a consensus even if the two major parties zone their presidential tickets to South-East. What is your take on that?

Which consensus are they talking about? Even if 1,000 individuals declare interest; a presidential candidate will emerge at the convention. Those who hold that view should not forget that the parties have their respective constitutions; it is not an independent candidate issue. If every Okeke and Okafor comes out, one of them will emerge as the candidate. What is crucial for that to happen is to get the leadership of both parties to be convinced on the need for them to zone their tickets to the South-East. So, we must agree on the Obasanjo/Falae model for that to be effective.

What is your take on the fresh move by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC National Caretaker Committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party?

I am convinced that the caretaker committee will achieve a lot. Don’t forget that Governor Buni is a foundation member of the APC and was prominent as the national secretary of the party. Being the national secretary of the APC, he knows all the tendencies and the fault lines and how to address the issues. We are not saying that he will achieve 100 per cent reconciliation; it is not possible because this is a human issue. A big political party like APC is work in progress; it is not a one day matter. So, he should overlook state chapters where there are peace and focus on those that have a crisis. If he cannot settle them, he should then set up caretaker committees.

There is the belief that APC might fizzle out by the time President Buhari leaves office in 2023. Are you not worried by that?

Holders of such view should realize that the president has created a cadre of supporters through his agrarian revolution. The programme has taken a lot of people back to land and some of them have become millionaires. We have seen a new cadre that has been thrown up across the country by the Buhari administration and they have seen the need to sustain the president’s achievements in agriculture. Do you see them not rallying behind the APC even by the time the president leaves office? Do you want them to leave the control of fertilizer to go back to middle men, who will jack up the price?

If you ask me; I don’t think they will allow that. So, I see them defending and sustaining the legacies of the Buhari administration with the last drop of their blood. I am sure that if you are one of the beneficiaries of the Buhari agrarian policy, who are clustered in the over 120,000 wards across the country, you wouldn’t walk away from the party by the time the president leaves office in 2023.

When you talk about legacies of the Buhari administration, what do you make of the revelations coming out from the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as well developments in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) given that one of APC’s campaign promises was anti-corruption fight?

Those are flashes. I manage a small agency of government, Voice of Nigeria, if you go there, they will tell you that it is no longer business as usual. The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is not left out; for the first time in so many years, NNPC has done an account. It is unfortunate that the flashes seem to be drowning what the government is doing but I am assuring you that it won’t.

Are you saying that what is happening at the EFCC, which is supposed to be the sign post of the Buhari government’s anti-corruption war, is a flash?

The truth of the matter is that there is more prudence in management of public finance under Buhari. Ask anybody, who deals with the federal government, he or she will tell you that there is prudence under this administration.

There is the belief that the infighting among key officials of the Buhari cabinet is because the president is not in charge…

Don’t mind what the opposition parties are saying. They would always have something to say. If I am in the opposition, I will be saying so and if you will recall, we were saying so during Goodluck Jonathan. They are not even doing as I had expected them to do.

In all honesty, do you think the president is in charge?

I think so.

