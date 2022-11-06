News

Probity: ICPC set to track 712 Constituency Projects in 20 states

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced plans to commence phase five of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise involving 712 government-funded projects.

It noted that the exercise will commence Tuesday, November 8 in 20 states of the Federation, cutting across the six geopolitical zones.

A statement, Sunday, by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, said the latest exercise followed “the successful completion of the 4th phase earlier in the year”.

She listed the states to be tracked as follows: Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Cross River, Delta, Rivers and Ogun.

Others are: Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Borno, Bauchi, and Gombe states.

“As with other tracking exercises carried out by ICPC since the kick-off in 2019, the objective of the Phase 5 is to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for the selected projects across the country. It aims to ensure that all government funded projects are executed fully to their specifications and to make recoveries where the project costs are inflated by contractors or are poorly executed.

“The Commission had in the 4th Phase of the exercise, successfully tracked 538 projects across nine focal areas of Health, Education, Power, Water Resources, Works, Housing, Agriculture, Transport, and Environment.

“The exercise was conducted in 19 states across the six geopolitical zones and the FCT including Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Borno and FCT.

“Some of the findings from the Phase 4 exercise include discovery of N7.1 billion worth of padded projects, some contractors who had abandoned project sites being compelled to return to different sites to complete N10.9 billion worth of projects, while N6.8 billion worth of recoveries (cash and assets) have been made so far,” Ogugua said.

 

