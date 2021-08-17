Metro & Crime

Problems of Niger Delta are multi ferrous – INC President.

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The National President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba has said that the problems facing the people of the Niger Delta  were multi ferrous and must be dealt with in such matter.

He therefore called on all to look for a way to deal with these issues that question the people’s existence.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa as special guest of honour during a summit organised by the Forum for Ethnic Nationalities of Niger Delta and tagged ‘Niger Delta, our challenge our future’, the INC President said that they were conversant with the challenges facing them as a people and the need for them to come together as ethnic nationalities to find solution.

He said: “We are conversant with the challenges facing us as a people and the need for us to come together as individual ethnic nationalities to cohere our effort towards dealing with the challenges.

“We have issues of insecurity and social, injustice, issues of resources injustice, issues of marginalisation and exploitation, self-determination and self-actualisation.

“Our problems are multi ferrous and must be dealt with in such matter everybody most look for a way to deal with these issues that question our existence as a people.”

Also speaking in his key note address, Professor Chris Akpotu, the President of Isoko Development Union, who spoke on re-examining the alliance for the desired goals, the way forward, said that the Nigerian alliance was no longer working.

Earlier the stakeholders at the summit had called on all the National Assembly and House of Representatives members from the Niger Delta region to do everything possible in making sure that the water resources bill is not passed into law.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

