PRODA’s probe: Reps refer DG to EFCC for prosecution

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement yesterday said it would refer the Acting Director-General of the Product Development Institute (PRODA), Dr. Fabian Okonkwo, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other graft agencies for prosecution.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano), who disclosed this at the closing of investigations into alleged procurement deception and staff victimisation at the institute, said Okonkwo was guilty of violating the Public Procurement Act, 2007 by “cancelling duly approved contracts and illegally re-awarding them.” “We will use you as an example. I don’t think any other director-general has been punished before. I can assure you that every other penalty that is in the Procurement Act, you will face it.

“You can’t sit in your office and decide on who gets what. I am happy that the board of PRODA is here and is listening to the rot that’s happening at the institute. “So, we will refer this case to the EFCC, ICPC and the NFIU. There was a transparent process, you came in and said to hell with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and decided to do what you want. I can assure you that whatever we do as a parliament, Mr. President and Nigerians are behind us,” he stated. Earlier in his presentation before the committee, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), represented by Engr. Babatunde Kuye, submitted that the acting director-general violated the Public Procurement Act, 2007 by cancelling contract awards without recourse to due process.

“PRODA has no right under the law to cancel any on-going procurement process. Section 54 is very clear on this. PRODA can make a case for cancellation, but don’t have the power to cancel any contract.” He said after the approval of the procurement process, the BPP received petitions from contractors who accused the management of PRODA of threats and attempts to extort N10 million from them.

