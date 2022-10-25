News Top Stories

Produce plan to curtail flood in 90 days, Buhari orders minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as state governments to develop a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria. He directed the minister to present the plan to him within the next 90 days.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, said the directive was in response to recent flooding of some states including Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Kogi, Lagos and others leading to destruction of lives and livelihoods.

According to him, the President’s directive was conveyed to the minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari. The spokesman disclosed that the President was regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and had restated his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster.

 

