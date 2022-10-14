Produce Rejection: Nigeria needs standing policy framework on standards

Stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector have said Nigeria needs a standing policy framework on standards, quality and certification for agricultural produce in order to stop rejection in the international market. The experts, who stated this at a workshop organised by the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) in Abuja, recently, called for implementation of policies and standards for agro-commodities to eliminate rejection of exports from Nigeria. Specifically, the Director- General, NABG, Dr. Manzo Maigari, said policies and standards should be in place to put Nigeria in the league of major players in the global agribusiness space.

The DG noted that the workshop became necessary following serial rejection of commodities from Nigeria in international markets on account of standards. Maigari noted that Nigeria does not have a policy framework on standards, quality and certification, describing the situation as worrisome, negatively impacting export of commodities. He said: ‘’We represent the business sector. While we must set up a framework for business, agribusiness begins with quality standards and for us this is the foundation. “Once we can get this right, we can compete in global markets. We make money, so far, we are not competitive because we do not have global certifications.’’

Also speaking on the impact of climate change on agribusiness, Maigari said what Nigeria needs to do to meet up with standards is to imbibe climate smart practices, explaining that some traditional practices were also climate smart. Meanwhile, the DG informed that the workshop was funded and supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

