Pro#EndSARS coalition asks int’l community to monitor events

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A group, the Coalition of Genuine #EndSARS Protesters, has called on the international community to show interest in the ongoing protests across major cities in Nigeria, to enable it hold suspected sponsors of violence accountable.
This was as the coalition denied the involvement of its members in the violence that has attended the protests, especially in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as Benin, the Edo State capital.
In Abuja, for instance, many cars were set ablaze on Monday within the Kabusa, Apo axis.
It, however, enjoined members to remain calm in the face of any likely provocation.
“We hereby raise an immediate alarm to the international community over the infiltration of some well sponsored thugs into our midst by these fifth columnists to cause violence and discredit our action with a view to justifying a clampdown on us.
“We members of thr Genuine #EndSARS  Protesters wish to completely disassociate ourselves from the violence allegedly caused by protesters in Benin and other parts of the country.
“We wish to emphatically state that these people associated with the violence are not our members and can never be.
“Rather, they are a people sponsored by desperate fifth columnists to brand us as violent protesters. Their aim is to justify their planned application of maximum force on us.
“There is no denying the fact that these fifth columnists desperately engaged some miscreants across the country to cause riots with intention of branding us with bad name.
“The message we have for these people is that we shall resist their agents of darkness with our peaceful disposition and actions across the country,” the group said.
It added that: “We will continue to restrain our members to remain law abiding and not to allow these miscreants drag us into their levels thereby losing our focus.
“President Muhammad Buhari is not our problem, so we are not interested in his resignation.
“We wish to say here that all we, the  genuine  protesters are asking is to scrap SARS, SWAT and as well, reform the Nigeria police force to meet internationally acceptable standards.
“We also request that the Buhari government carries out a total overhaul of the nation’s security architecture that can stand modern challenges.
“We are  demanding among other things a stronger and a more effective armed forces that can end insecurity in the country.”

